Lending app offering quick loan could be a scam: How to stay safe

How loan app scams work
- Are not registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) or linked to any licensed Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC).
- Offer very small loans with extremely short repayment periods, sometimes just seven days.
- Demand excessive permissions, including access to contacts, camera, photo gallery, and messages.
- Resort to harassment, blackmail, and public shaming if repayments are delayed or refused.
Warning signs
- The app is not available on official stores or has poor ratings.
- It lacks a clear privacy policy or customer support.
- The lender pressures you to repay via unauthorised channels, such as personal UPI IDs.
How to be safe
- Use only apps registered with the RBI or NBFCs. RBI’s website has a list.
- Avoid apps that request unnecessary permissions. Never allow access to your contacts, photos, or messages.
- Read reviews and terms carefully before downloading or applying for a loan.
- Report any suspicious apps to the National Cyber Crime Portal: www.cybercrime.gov.in.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app