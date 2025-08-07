Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Senior citizens can now lock 8.5% FD returns as RBI hits pause in August

Senior citizens can now lock 8.5% FD returns as RBI hits pause in August

Most banks have already cut their FD rates in response to previous repo rate cuts.

Fixed Deposit, FD
In today’s landscape, senior citizens can earn up to 8.5% per annum on fixed deposits, especially with small finance banks offering the best deals.
Sunainaa Chadha
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 10:00 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the repo rate unchanged on August 6, maintaining a cautious stance to control inflation. While this means FD interest rates in most banks are likely to stay stable, senior citizens still have plenty of high-return options to make the most of their savings.
 
In today’s landscape, senior citizens can earn up to 8.5% per annum on fixed deposits, especially with small finance banks offering the best deals.
 
 Best FD Rates for Senior Citizens (as of August 6, 2025) 
Data compiled by Paisabazaar on 6 August, 2025

(Note: All above rates are for senior citizens aged 60+. Super senior citizens (80+) may get an additional 0.10–0.30% in some banks.)   
Most banks have already cut their FD rates in response to previous repo rate cuts.
 
“For depositors, a 50 bps repo rate cut may not slash FD rates overnight, but it does signal the beginning of a downward trend,” said Adhil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar.com. 
 
 What Should Senior Citizens Do Now?
With interest rates plateauing, this is a good time to lock into longer tenure FDs if you're a retiree or approaching retirement. Opt for tenures between 1–3 years to strike a balance between high returns and flexibility. 
“If you’re a conservative investor looking for safety and predictability, consider locking your money in current long-term FD rates before they dip further. Some banks are still offering between 7 per cent and 7.5 per cent for 2–5-year tenures. Senior citizens get an additional 0.25 per cent to 0.5 per cent,” said Shetty.
 
Also, consider splitting deposits across banks to stay within insurance limits (₹5 lakh per bank) and diversify risk.
 
Things to Watch Out For:
Always check whether the bank is covered under DICGC insurance (most scheduled banks are).
 
Compare effective returns post-tax, especially if you fall into a higher tax bracket.
 
For super senior citizens (80+), explore banks that offer extra benefits—up to 0.30% more. 
Best rates for Senior Citizens right now
 

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

