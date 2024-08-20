LIC Housing launches home loan scheme for armed forces at 8.4% rate

LIC Housing Finance Limited has launched a home loan scheme called ‘Griha Rakshak’ for the armed forces. The scheme offers discounted interest rates and benefits to serving and retired personnel.

Under the Griha Rakshak scheme, eligible applicants with a CIBIL score of 750 and above can avail of home loans up to Rs 2 crore at a competitive interest rate of 8.4 per cent per annum. As an additional benefit, LIC Housing Finance has waived processing fees for such loans. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The offer extends to all serving and retired personnel from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and paramilitary forces. Interested individuals can take advantage of this special scheme until September 30, 2024.

“This initiative is our way of expressing gratitude to those who selflessly protect our nation's freedom and security. Griha Rakshak stands as our heartfelt tribute to the armed forces, recognising their unwavering commitment to these ideals," said Tribhuwan Adhikari, managing director and chief executive officer of LIC Housing Finance.

The Griha Rakshak scheme aims to make homeownership more accessible for those who “dedicate their lives to national security”, said LIC Housing Finance.

For more information on eligibility criteria and application procedures, individuals are advised to contact their nearest LIC Housing Finance branch or visit the company's official website.