Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / Personal Finance / LIC Housing launches home loan scheme for armed forces at 8.4% rate

LIC Housing launches home loan scheme for armed forces at 8.4% rate

Offer has a limited validity period of around one month and 14 days

LIC, Life Insurance Corporation of India
Life Insurance Corporation of India
Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 10:40 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
LIC Housing Finance Limited has launched a home loan scheme called ‘Griha Rakshak’ for the armed forces. The scheme offers discounted interest rates and benefits to serving and retired personnel.

Under the Griha Rakshak scheme, eligible applicants with a CIBIL score of 750 and above can avail of home loans up to Rs 2 crore at a competitive interest rate of 8.4 per cent per annum. As an additional benefit, LIC Housing Finance has waived processing fees for such loans.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 
The offer extends to all serving and retired personnel from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and paramilitary forces. Interested individuals can take advantage of this special scheme until September 30, 2024.
 
“This initiative is our way of expressing gratitude to those who selflessly protect our nation's freedom and security. Griha Rakshak stands as our heartfelt tribute to the armed forces, recognising their unwavering commitment to these ideals," said Tribhuwan Adhikari, managing director and chief executive officer of LIC Housing Finance.

More From This Section

US offers citizenship pathway to 550,000 migrant spouses, stepchildren

Passive multicap funds: Low cost, broad exposure without fund manager risk

New work policy: Singapore sets new salary benchmarks for foreign talents

58% of blue-collar workers earn under Rs 20,000 monthly: Pay split here

New Zealand visa fee for students doubles: From Rs 19,000 to Rs 38,190

 
The Griha Rakshak scheme aims to make homeownership more accessible for those who “dedicate their lives to national security”, said LIC Housing Finance.
 
For more information on eligibility criteria and application procedures, individuals are advised to contact their nearest LIC Housing Finance branch or visit the company's official website.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIC agents income varies widely across India; Andaman tops list with 20,446

LIC's refusal to assign policies to ACESO will be contempt of court: Mehta

Interest rate derivatives to get boost as top insurer LIC enters market

LIC drives new biz premium growth of life insurance companies in July

LIC to invest around Rs 1.30 trillion in stock market in FY25: MD & CEO

Topics :LIC

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 10:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story