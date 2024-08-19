New Zealand visa fee for students doubles: From Rs 19,000 to Rs 38,190

From October 1, 2024, the cost of obtaining a visa to New Zealand will rise sharply. This includes visas for tourists, students, and workers. The New Zealand government announced that these increases are aimed at creating a more sustainable immigration system, placing the financial responsibility on those applying for visas rather than on taxpayers.

Why are New Zealand visa fees increasing? Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Immigration Minister Erica Stanford said, "The new fees are part of a strategy to make the immigration system self-sufficient. The changes we’re making are shifting the cost to those benefiting from the system. We’re ensuring it is self-funding and more efficient."

A report by ICEF Monitor, which provides market intelligence for international education and student travel, suggests that this fee hike will reduce the burden on public funds by over NZ$563 million (approximately $338 million) over the next four years. Despite the increase, Minister Stanford assures that New Zealand's visa fees will remain competitive compared to those of countries like Australia and the UK.

What does this mean for Indian students?

Indian students, who make up the second-largest group of international students in New Zealand, will be particularly affected by this change. Student visa fees will see a steep increase, doubling from NZ$375 to NZ$750 (approx Rs 38,191). Notably, New Zealand's fees will still be lower than those in Australia, where student visa fees have recently been doubled to AUD$1,600.

New Zealand has become an increasingly popular destination for Indian students, with enrolments rising in recent years. According to Education New Zealand (ENZ), the number of international students in the country grew by 67% in 2023, with Indians making up 17% of this group. This growth has brought the total number of international students close to 69,135, a strong recovery towards pre-pandemic levels.

More From This Section

However, the increased costs could impact future enrolments. Indian students were already dealing with the woes of visa rejection.

On visa rejection, Anuj Gupta, CEO of Youngrads, said, “The rejection rates have jumped from 28% in 2022 to 40% in 2023. This has led to many students missing out on opportunities and even losing a year of studies.”

Tourist visas

For Indians planning a holiday to New Zealand, the new visa fees will be a major consideration. Travelling to New Zealand will become more expensive, with costs rising from NZ$190 to NZ$300 (approx Rs 15,276.

Work visas

For those looking to work in New Zealand, the changes extend beyond just the cost. The government has also implemented stricter rules for work visas.

In June, New Zealand made it harder for some foreign workers to bring their families along with them. Specifically, individuals holding an Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) at ANZSCO skill levels 4 and 5, who do not have a clear pathway to residency, will no longer be able to sponsor their partners and dependent children for work, visitor, or student visas.

ANZSCO skill levels are a way of classifying jobs based on the skill required. Skill levels 1 to 3 generally require higher qualifications or significant work experience. In contrast, skill levels 4 and 5 cover jobs that require less formal education, such as personal care assistants or bicycle mechanics.

For Indian workers in these lower-skilled roles, this change means their families will face additional challenges if they wish to join them in New Zealand. However, those already holding visas are not affected, and there are still options for families to apply for their own visas, provided they meet the necessary criteria.