New Zealand migration shifts: Departures hit 128,700, arrivals drop 32%

A record number of people left New Zealand in 2024, driven by high living costs and a struggling economy. Official figures show that 128,700 people departed last year, a sharp rise from 101,585 in 2023. Meanwhile, Indians lead migrant arrivals, according to data released by Statistics New Zealand on Monday.

Data shows that fewer arrivals and increasing departures led to a significant drop in net migration. The number of people coming to the country fell by 32% to 155,800 in 2024. Net immigration, which peaked at 135,600 in October 2023, slowed to 27,100 by the end of last year.

Indian citizens made up the largest group of new migrants in 2024, with 27,100 arrivals. They were followed by:

New Zealand citizens: 24,900

Chinese citizens: 15,900

Filipino citizens: 15,000

Sri Lankan citizens: 5,900

British citizens: 5,600

Fijian citizens: 5,100

Australian citizens: 4,800

South African citizens: 4,500

India has consistently been among the top contributors to migration figures, with many arriving through student and work visa programmes. However, economic conditions and shifting immigration policies have started to impact the overall inflow.

In November 2024, Indian tourist arrivals reached 129% of November 2019 figures.

Record departures and economic strain

New Zealand citizens made up the bulk of those leaving, with 72,000 departures last year. The next largest groups included:

Chinese citizens: 9,500

Indian citizens: 5,600

British citizens: 4,500

Australian citizens: 4,000

American citizens: 3,000

Filipino citizens: 2,500

Malaysian citizens: 2,200

The government has been tightening entry requirements, prioritising skilled workers for specific industries while restricting lower-wage migration. This, along with the country’s deepening economic crisis, has influenced migration patterns.

Economic impact and government response

The recession-hit economy contracted by 2.1% in the six months to September, leading to job losses and slowing wage growth. Businesses struggling with rising costs have been hesitant to hire, and sectors like construction and retail have been particularly affected.

Mark Smith, senior economist at ASB Bank in Auckland, told Fortune, a global business magazine, that the decline in net immigration has weakened key areas of the economy. “Weaker net immigration has eroded a key leg of support for the housing market, domestic demand and labour market capacity,” he said.

While slower population growth may reduce pressure on housing, it also risks prolonging the economic downturn. The government has been focusing on policies to attract skilled workers to fill critical roles, but uncertainty remains about whether migration patterns will stabilise in 2025.