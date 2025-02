Life Insurance Corporation of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Edelweiss Financial, Delhivery, Century Plyboards, Sun TV, Ola Electric Mobility, and Dreamfolks Services will be among 234 companies releasing their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Friday.

Other key companies announcing their results include defence major Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd , hydroelectric power generator NHPC Ltd , and pharmaceutical multinational Alkem Laboratories Ltd.

M&M Q3 preview

Automobile giant Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is expected to report strong performance for Q3FY25, driven by robust growth in both its automotive and tractor segments. Analysts forecast a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) revenue increase of around 21 per cent, with tractor revenues rising by 26 per cent and automotive sales growing by 19 per cent. Overall, M&M is set to deliver a strong quarter, with improved profitability across its business segments.

Market preview

Benchmark equity indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, ended Thursday’s session in the red as investors awaited the outcome of the RBI MPC meeting.

Starting cautiously optimistic, the benchmark indices opened slightly higher on Friday, ahead of crucial interest rate announcements by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra today.

At the opening bell, the BSE Sensex was up by 87.80 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 78,145.96, while the Nifty50 stood at 23,638.40, ahead by 35.05 points, or 0.15 per cent.

Investors are closely watching the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision on interest rates after two days of discussions, along with insights on the state of the economy, GDP growth projections, and inflation outlook. This will be the first MPC decision announced by new Governor Sanjay Malhotra today.