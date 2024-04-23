Linking variable pay to attendance: What's the TCS row over bonus pay?

Tata Consultancy Services has recently introduced a policy that links a portion of the variable pay (bonus) to an employee's office attendance. Employees with attendance between 60-75% of the time receive 50% of their variable pay. Those attending 75-85% get 75% of the variable pay, and only employees with attendance exceeding 85% qualify for the full variable pay.



The latest policy update comes months after the IT services giant mandated employees to work from office five days a week.

This policy change has sparked concerns among some TCS employees who might prefer or require a more flexible work arrangement (like work-from-home options). Some might argue that productivity is not solely dependent on physical office presence.

Here's a breakdown:

Return-to-work mandate: TCS has mandated a return to the office for employees.

Office attendance linked to variable pay: A portion of the variable pay (bonus) is now tied to how often employees come to the office. Employees with lower attendance (60-75%) receive a reduced variable pay. Only those exceeding 85% attendance qualify for the full amount.



Example: Let's say the company offers a variable pay bonus of Rs 1,00,000 per year.

They set an 80% office attendance expectation for the full bonus amount.

Employee A: Maintains 90% office attendance throughout the year. They would likely receive the full bonus (Rs 1,00,000).

Employee B: Manages 70% office attendance. They might receive a reduced bonus amount, perhaps 50% (Rs 50,000) for meeting some attendance requirement but not reaching the full expectation.

Employee C: Only has 50% office attendance. They might receive a very small bonus or none at all depending on the specific policy (e.g., Rs. 0 or a minimum threshold for qualification).

Office attendance linked to promotions: Apparently, working from home compliance is monitored, and frequent absences can negatively impact promotions. Promotions are likely based on a system where grades are assigned, and these grades might consider office attendance alongside other performance metrics.



TCS was following a hybrid work model post pandemic, which it ended from October 1, 2023, asking employees to work from office five days a week.