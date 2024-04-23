Linking variable pay to attendance: What's the TCS row over bonus pay?

Tata Consultancy Services has recently introduced a policy that links a portion of the variable pay (bonus) to an employee's office attendance. Employees with attendance between 60-75% of the time receive 50% of their variable pay. Those attending 75-85% get 75% of the variable pay, and only employees with attendance exceeding 85% qualify for the full variable pay.
The latest policy update comes months after the IT services giant mandated employees to work from office five days a week.
This policy change has sparked concerns among some TCS employees who might prefer or require a more flexible work arrangement (like work-from-home options). Some might argue that productivity is not solely dependent on physical office presence.
Here's a breakdown:
Return-to-work mandate: TCS has mandated a return to the office for employees.
Office attendance linked to variable pay: A portion of the variable pay (bonus) is now tied to how often employees come to the office. Employees with lower attendance (60-75%) receive a reduced variable pay. Only those exceeding 85% attendance qualify for the full amount.
Example: Let's say the company offers a variable pay bonus of Rs 1,00,000 per year.
They set an 80% office attendance expectation for the full bonus amount.
Employee A: Maintains 90% office attendance throughout the year. They would likely receive the full bonus (Rs 1,00,000).
Employee B: Manages 70% office attendance. They might receive a reduced bonus amount, perhaps 50% (Rs 50,000) for meeting some attendance requirement but not reaching the full expectation.
Employee C: Only has 50% office attendance. They might receive a very small bonus or none at all depending on the specific policy (e.g., Rs. 0 or a minimum threshold for qualification).
Office attendance linked to promotions: Apparently, working from home compliance is monitored, and frequent absences can negatively impact promotions. Promotions are likely based on a system where grades are assigned, and these grades might consider office attendance alongside other performance metrics.
TCS was following a hybrid work model post pandemic, which it ended from October 1, 2023, asking employees to work from office five days a week.
In February, TCS had sent out an email to employees informing them that their variable pay will be linked to their attendance at their office site.
The concept of variable pay itself is a common practice in many companies. It's the linking of this variable pay to office attendance that has sparked discussion and might have mixed reactions from employees.
Point to note: This development will make TCS the only Indian IT company to link variable payouts to its return-to-office mandate.
Variable pay
A variable pay is given to employees on the basis of their performance over and above their base salary on a quarterly and/or an annual basis. The amount of variable pay varies from period to period and is decided by the company.
