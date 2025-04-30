List of bank holidays in May 2025: Check before planning a branch visit

Banks in May have several holidays for national celebrations and regional festivals in various states. While online banking and ATMs will remain operational, customers should plan ahead for in-branch services.

Major bank holidays in May 2025

Below is the detailed list according to the Reserve Bank of India.

1. May Day / Maharashtra Day – May 1 (Thursday)

May Day (Labour Day): Recognised Assam, Bihar, Goa, Gujarat, Manipur, Karnataka, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, and Delhi to honour workers' contributions

ALSO READ | Are banks open or closed on May 1st? Maharashtra Day: Celebrated in Maharashtra, marking the state's formation in 1960.

2. Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti – May 8 (Thursday)

Observed in West Bengal, Delhi, Tripura, and Jammu and Kashmir, commemorating the birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

3. Buddha Purnima – May 12 (Monday)

A Buddhist festival observed in Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Manipur, Mizoram, Odisha, and Sikkim, marking the birth, enlightenment, and death of Lord Buddha.

4. Sikkim State Day – May 16 (Friday)

Celebrated in Sikkim, commemorating its formation as the 22nd state of India in 1975.

5. Kazi Nazrul Islam Jayanti – May 26 (Monday)

Observed in Tripura, honoring the birth anniversary of the revolutionary poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.

6. Maharana Pratap Jayanti – May 29 (Thursday)

Celebrated in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan, honoring the birth anniversary of the Rajput king Maharana Pratap.

Regular bank closures

Second and fourth Saturdays: May 10 and May 24.

All Sundays: May 4, 11, 18, and 25.

Recommendations for Customers

Plan: Schedule important banking activities around these holidays to avoid inconvenience.

Use digital Services: Online banking, mobile apps, and ATMs will remain functional during these holidays.

Stay informed: Check with local bank branches for any additional regional holidays or changes in operating hours.

Being aware of these dates will help ensure smooth financial transactions throughout May 2025.