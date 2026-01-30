Loans against gold surge 125% in 2025 as bullion prices soar 60% in a year

Growth in personal loans emerged as the strongest pocket of non-food credit in November 2025, rising 12.8% year-on-year, driven overwhelmingly by a sharp acceleration in loans against gold jewellery, according to the Economic Survey 2025-26.

Data shows that gold-backed loans jumped 125.3% year on year, making them one of the fastest-growing components within retail credit. The surge coincides with a sustained rise in gold prices, which has significantly increased the collateral value of household gold holdings and expanded borrowing capacity without requiring asset sales.

"In terms of sectoral deployment of non-food credit, among the categories of agriculture and allied activities, industry, services and personal loans, the highest YoY growth has been observed in personal loans, with an increase of 12.8 per cent in November 2025. A significant factor contributing to this growth is a substantial rise in loans against gold jewellery, which have increased by 125.3 per cent (YoY), likely due to the increasing prices of gold," the survey said. Among major sectors—agriculture and allied activities, industry, services, and personal loans—retail credit outpaced all others in 2025.