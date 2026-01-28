Silver rally: Unwinding of premiums, profit-taking could trigger correction

Period Returns (%) 3-month 137.6 6-month 201.3 1-year 281.7 3-year 71.6 5-year 39.3 10-year 25.6 25-year 16.3

Existing investors in physical silver can maintain allocation, as scarcity and premiums may persist. They should avoid panic selling on dips or chasing highs. Those whose portfolio weight has exceeded their original allocation can book partial profits but should avoid a total exit. They should continue with monthly systematic investment plans (SIPs) to average out their purchase price. Singh suggests treating sharp price dips as opportunities for strategic purchases.Above one year returns are annualised.: Zaveri Bazar, IBJA. Compiled by BS Research.