Home affordability: Consider peripheral localities, smaller house sizes

Preference for 3-BHK and larger homes is rising in India. Such homes now account for nearly 45–50 per cent of demand, up from 30 per cent in 2018, according to an Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC)–ANAROCK report. At the same time, housing costs have climbed sharply: the average cost of a new 3-BHK across the top five metropolitan cities is now ₹2.7 crore, according to Square Yards. Buyers who feel priced out can improve their affordability by making a few disciplined choices on location, house size and loan structure.