Lost track of old deposits or shares? Govt, RBI to launch one-stop portal

In a major move that could help Indians reclaim long-forgotten deposits, shares, dividends, insurance proceeds and pension balances, the Finance Ministry is working with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to launch a single unified portal for all unclaimed financial assets. The portal—expected to go live soon—will allow savers and retail investors to locate and claim missing money across banks, insurers, pension funds, and capital markets in one place.

Department of Financial Services (DFS) Secretary M. Nagaraju announced the development on Thursday at Punjab National Bank’s mega camp under the government's national awareness programme, ‘Aapki Poonji, Aapka Adhikar’ (Your Money, Your Right).

A surprising amount of household wealth remains stuck in inactive accounts and old investments simply because families are unaware of them, nominees do not know details, or contact information has not been updated. These include: Dormant bank deposits

Matured insurance policies

Unclaimed dividends and shares

KYC-related freezes

Employee provident fund amounts Mutual fund redemption proceeds Nagaraju stressed that “lack of awareness has led to a huge amount of unclaimed assets sitting idle.” The unified portal aims to change that by providing convenience, transparency, and one-stop access for every citizen. What Exists Today — and Why a Single Portal Is Needed

Currently, financial regulators maintain separate systems: RBI’s UDGAM – for unclaimed bank deposits SEBI’s MITRA – for securities like shares, dividends, mutual funds IRDAI’s Bima Bharosa – for life and general insurance claims The upcoming integrated portal will consolidate all these under one roof, coordinated by the RBI. This means users won’t have to visit multiple platforms or contact different institutions. Rs 1,887 Crore Already Returned to Citizens As part of the ongoing national campaign launched by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on October 4, outreach camps and digital initiatives have already helped return Rs 1,887 crore to rightful owners or their nominees.

Nagaraju said more recoveries are expected as awareness improves and camps expand nationwide. The unified portal is being built alongside the three-month (Oct–Dec 2025) campaign ‘Aapki Poonji, Aapka Adhikar’, conducted across the country by: Department of Financial Services RBI SEBI IRDAI Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) Ministry of Corporate Affairs The goal: ensure citizens reclaim money that rightfully belongs to them. How the Campaign Helps You At district-level camps and bank-led outreach events, citizens receive: On-the-spot help to search for unclaimed assets

Support to update KYC details, contact information, PAN/Aadhaar

Step-by-step assistance in filing claims

Digital demonstrations for using UDGAM, MITRA, Bima Bharosa and other tools This drives financial inclusion and ensures families do not lose track of their savings.

Why Money Goes Unclaimed Many cases arise due to: Death of an account holder without sharing details with family

Change in address or phone number without updating financial institutions

Forgotten fixed deposits or savings accounts

Old shares not dematerialised

Matured insurance policies unclaimed

Change in signatures or KYC documents

Incomplete nominee information What the Unified Portal Will Likely Offer Although details are yet to be officially released, based on current systems, the integrated portal may allow: Search across all regulators in one click

OTP-based identity verification

Centralised claim tracking

Uploading documents online

Integration with Aadhaar, PAN and DigiLocker

Easy nomination updates Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on October 4 launched a three-month nationwide awareness campaign (October-December 2025) on unclaimed assets in the financial sector, titled 'Apki Poonji, Apka Adhikar (Your Money, Your Right)'.