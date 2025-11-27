Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Bitcoin price correction: Stay calm and avoid locking in losses on exits

Bitcoin price correction: Stay calm and avoid locking in losses on exits

New investors entering now should be cognisant of high volatility, regulatory risks and cybersecurity threats

Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, crypto
premium
According to experts, the decline is a natural market correction after an overheated rally. “The dip could be a long-due correction after unchecked enthusiasm in recent months,” says Rajagopal Menon, vice-president, WazirX. ( Image: Bloomberg)
Karthik Jerome New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 6:37 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Bitcoin, which touched a peak of $125,261 on October 6, 2025, is now trading at $91,691, down 26.8 per cent from its recent high. The correction has triggered nervousness among investors.
 
Correction follows steep rally
 
According to experts, the decline is a natural market correction after an overheated rally. “The dip could be a long-due correction after unchecked enthusiasm in recent months,” says Rajagopal Menon, vice-president, WazirX.
 

Also Read

New banking connect platform to give RBI real-time oversight of transfers

Premium

Non-bank sources served 45% of commercial sector's funding in Apr-Oct FY26

Are corporate fixed deposits a good idea for investing your money?

Premium

Cakes 'n' bakes: India goes the whole hog on new Christmas indulgences

Sept-Oct EPF contributions not showing in account? Here's the reason

With macroeconomic uncertainty increasing in the US, global risk appetite has weakened. “Elevated US yields and inflation data surprising on the upside have played a part,” says Sumit Gupta, co-founder, CoinDCX.
 
He adds that exchange-traded fund (ETF) inflows have slowed after months of strong absorption, triggering profit-taking by short-term traders. The unwinding of leveraged positions has also contributed to the selling pressure.
 
Fears of a possible burst of the artificial intelligence (AI) bubble have impacted tech stocks. “Due to their correlation with cryptos, this decline has spilled over into digital assets,” says Ashish Singhal, co-founder, CoinSwitch.
 
Near-term volatility expected
 
Volatility may persist in the short term as markets await clearer macro cues. “Bitcoin will face downward pressure due to concerns over inflation, interest rates and the overall market sentiment,” says Abhishek Kumar, Sebi-registered investment adviser and founder, SahajMoney.com.
 
Another factor contributing to the current bearishness, according to Kumar, is regulatory uncertainty. “Recovery will depend heavily on positive regulatory developments,” he adds.
 
Gupta is of the view that the long-term outlook remains favourable. “The supply of long-term holders is near all-time highs, showing strong conviction,” he says. He adds that historically, a 20–30 per cent correction has formed the basis for the continuation of major bull runs.
 
Some experts point out that not all investors have exited their positions. “The sell-off is largely positional. Short-term holders and a small percentage of long-term holders are selling. Institutions have paused investments but have not undone their crypto reserves,” says Menon.
 
Existing investors should stay put
 
Staying invested is the most prudent approach during corrections. “Exiting during corrections tends to lock in losses. Patient investors have benefited from holding through similar drawdowns in past cycles,” says Gupta. He adds that the long-term factors in favour of Bitcoin — increasing institutional participation, ETF adoption, etc. — remain intact. Investors with a multi-year horizon, he says, should even consider adding to their Bitcoin holdings, as it is trading at a more attractive price after the recent correction. Menon, too, says that volatility can create windows for accumulation, though he does not favour purchasing blindly.
 
Other experts suggest that investors should review their risk tolerance and investment horizon carefully. “Those not willing to experience high volatility should think about exiting from Bitcoin gradually,” says Kumar.
 
Should new investors enter?
 
Any new investor thinking of entering the market at these levels should remember that price fluctuations may continue for some time.
 
The current correction does offer a more rational entry point than buying near all-time highs. “New investors should only consider entering Bitcoin if they believe that they have the required risk tolerance and can stay invested for the long term,” says Singhal.
 
Gupta suggests that new investors adopt a systematic investment plan-style approach, as it removes the need to time the market. Menon adds that the allocation to Bitcoin should be proportional to an investor’s tolerance for volatility.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fund review: SBI ELSS Tax Saver Fund

Prepay your education loan or invest early? Here's what experts advise

Forgotten deposits? Delhi's new campaign could get your money back

Home loans at 7.35%-15% as Nov ends: Check what lenders are offering

ICICI Prudential Value Fund turns ₹10 lakh into ₹4.85 cr: Is it worth it?

Topics :Finance NewsYour moneyBitcoin pricesPersonal Finance

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story