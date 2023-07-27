Love travelling? The best credit cards for discounts, cashbacks and more

Travel credit cards are a special category of credit cards that offer cashback, discounts, and other benefits on a variety of travel-related expenses. Usually offered in partnership with a hotel chain or airline, these cards will typically offer points or miles for flight ticket, hotel, and other travel expenses. Some cards even offer benefits such as discounts on the base fare of your flight ticket, priority check-in, extra baggage allowance, etc.
What to look out for when choosing a travel credit card?
"This includes the facility to transfer points to a different airline or hotel loyalty programs, as well as discounts for travel expenses. Some premium travel credit cards offer complementary airport lounge access, golf course access, and offers on booking hotels and flights. There are also some cards which allow you to transfer points to travel partners, which can enhance the value of your rewards," said Adhil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar.
When choosing a card, you must also do a cost-benefit analysis to see whether the benefits being offered offset the card’s annual fee. Most importantly, compare different cards and understand their usage and offer terms to select the one that suits your travel needs and lifestyle.
Which are the best travel cards in the market right now?
These include the Yatra SBI Card, Air India SBI Signature, HDFC Bank Superia, InterMiles HDFC Bank Diners Club, Axis Bank Miles & More World Credit Card, to name a few.
To help consumers begin their search for the right card and make an informed decision, here is a list of the best travel credit cards in India from leading issuers, according to data analysed by Paisabazaar.
- Vistara Premium Economy Class ticket as welcome and renewal benefit
- Complimentary Club Vistara Silver Membership
- 3,000 CV Points on spending Rs. 75,000 in the first 90 days of card issuance
- Up to 4 premium economy tickets on achieving spending milestones
- Complimentary lounge access at select airports in India
- Air accident cover of up to Rs. 2.50 Crore
- 4 Club Vistara (CV) Points per Rs. 200 spent across all categories
- 3 complimentary rounds of golf every year
- 25% off up to Rs. 800 through Eazy Diner Membership
- 1 complimentary upgrade voucher through Club Vistara Membership
- Low forex markup fee of 1.99%
- 2 reward points on every Rs. 100 spent on international transactions
- 9 CV Points for every Rs. 100 spent on Vistara flights
- Complimentary Trident Red Tier Membership with 1,000 welcome points on registration and 10% instant discount on booking through the hotel’s website
- 2 complimentary domestic airport lounge visits every quarter
- Complimentary Priority Pass Membership worth $99
- 6 complimentary airport lounge visits per calendar year, outside India (Max. 2 visits per quarter)
- Complimentary InterMiles Silver Membership
- 8,000 bonus InterMiles on achieving spending milestone
- Discount voucher of Rs. 750 on return flight tickets booked through the InterMiles website during the first year
- Discount voucher of Rs. 2,000 on hotel bookings for the first year
- 6 InterMiles per Rs. 150 on all spends
- 12 InterMiles per Rs. 150 spent on flight/ hotel bookings via InterMiles website
- 3,000 InterMiles on spending Rs. 6,000 within the first 30 days of the anniversary date
- Up to 10% off on Etihad Airways
- Complimentary Priority Pass Membership with 5 free visits every year to international lounges
- 16 free domestic lounge visits under Visa Lounge Access Program per year (4 per quarter)
- Complimentary Air India Frequent Flyer Program Membership
- Up to 30 reward points for every Rs. 100 spent on Air India tickets booked through airindia.com, airindia mobile app
- Up to 30 reward points when booked for self and 10 reward points when booked for others
- 10 reward points for every Rs. 100 spent on Air India tickets for self or others, booked through Air India booking offices or Air India call centres
- Complimentary Priority Pass Membership
- 8 complimentary visits per year to domestic VISA lounges in India (Max. 2 visits per quarter)
- MakeMyTrip holiday voucher worth Rs. 2,500 and 1,500 My Cash as a joining benefit
- Complimentary MMTBLACK Exclusive Membership
- 1.25 My Cash per Rs. 200 spent on domestic transactions outside MMT
- 1.50 My Cash per Rs. 200 spent on international transactions outside MMT
- 2 My Cash per Rs. 200 spent on flight bookings via MMT
- 4 My Cash per Rs. 200 spent on hotel/ holiday bookings via MMT
- 1 complimentary railway lounge access in a quarter to participating lounges in India
- 2 complimentary domestic airport lounge access by spending Rs. 5,000 in the quarter
- 1 international lounge access and 1 spa session at select airports in India through complimentary Dreamfolks membership
- 20% instant discount on domestic or international hotel bookings
- 10% instant discount on domestic or international flight bookings
- Rs. 125 off on bus ticket bookings
- 10X reward points on every Rs. 100 spent at standalone airline/hotel websites, mobile applications or outlets, except any travel aggregators
- 1 complimentary domestic lounge visit per quarter
- 2 complimentary international lounge visits per year through Priority Pass
- Low forex markup fee of 2.99%
- 1 complimentary Premium Economy Ticket voucher and Class Upgrade voucher on the payment of joining fee
- Complimentary Club Vistara Silver Membership
- Up to 6,000 bonus CV Points on achieving monthly spending milestone in the first 3 months
- Up to 5 complimentary premium economy ticket vouchers on achieving spending milestones
- 2 complimentary visits to domestic airport lounges and spas per quarter on monthly spends of Rs. 5,000
- 1 complimentary international airport lounge visit per quarter on monthly spends of Rs. 5,000
- Cancellation For Any Reason (CFAR) Insurance of up to Rs. 10,000 on 2 claims annually
- Other Benefits:
- 6 CV Points on every Rs. 200 spent on spends up to Rs. 1 Lakh in each statement cycle
- 4 CV Points on every Rs. 200 spent on spends above Rs. 1 Lakh in each statement cycle
- 10 CV Points on every Rs. 200 on all dining spends on your birthday
- 1 CV Point on every Rs. 200 spent on fuel, insurance, utility, rent & wallet load
- Low forex markup fee of 2%
- Complimentary Club Marriott Membership for a year
- Up to 20% discount on dining & stays across the Asia-Pacific region through the membership
- Complimentary nights & buffets at participating ITC hotels
- Unlimited complimentary lounge access at airports within and outside India under the Priority Pass Program
- 10X reward points on your travel and shopping spends on SmartBuy
- Low forex markup fee of 2%
- Luxe gift card/ The Postcard Hotels/ Yatra voucher worth Rs. 12,500 after the payment of joining fee
- 60 EDGE reward points per Rs. 200 spent on Travel EDGE portal, up to cumulative monthly spends of Rs. 2 lakh
- 35 EDGE reward points per Rs. 200 spent on Travel EDGE portal, above monthly spends of Rs. 2 lakh
- Unlimited complimentary international lounge visits with Priority Pass with 8 additional guest visits per year
- Unlimited visits to domestic airport lounges
- 8 complimentary end-to-end VIP services at the airport
Point to note: Axis Bank’s Magnus credit card may lose some of its appeal following the bank’s announcement last week that it would devalue rewards on the card and exclude certain purchases from earning points. Effective from 1st September 2023, the card would lose its monthly milestone benefit of 25,000 points and also have a lower ‘points to miles conversion’. The annual fee of Axis Magnus has also been increased from Rs 10,000 + GST to Rs. 12,500 +GST.
- Opportunities to earn substantial reward points under the monthly milestone program
- Excellent conversion rate of 5:4 under the Miles Transfer Program
- Free flight ticket as welcome/renewal benefit