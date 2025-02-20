Luxury meets budget travel: Hampton by Hilton comes to India with 75 hotels

Global hospitality major Hilton on Thursday signed a strategic licensing agreement (SLA) with NILE Hospitality to open 75 Hampton by Hilton hotels in India, joining more than 3,000 hotels trading under the brand worldwide.

Under the agreement with NILE Hospitality, the first Hampton by Hilton hotels will debut across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab and Bihar.

Hampton by Hilton sits in the upper-midscale segment, which expands the company’s existing midscale category in the country following the growth of upscale brand Hilton Garden Inn and the upcoming premium economy brand, Spark by Hilton.

With an average room count of 75–120 at each property, the price range will vary between Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,000 a night.

“This marks our mid-market moment in India, as significant macroeconomic growth, a rapidly rising middle class and the vast infrastructure development fuel demand for our brands and drive strong trading performance in the country. This agreement marks yet another important milestone as Hilton accelerates its growth in India and unlocks a new chapter of expansion in Asia Pacific,” said Alan Watts, president, Asia Pacific, Hilton.

Hampton by Hilton is the company’s largest brand by number of hotels and serves value-conscious and quality driven travelers with its friendly and caring signature hospitality, known as ‘Hamptonality’.

"The brand’s complimentary hot breakfast, open concept lobby, and fresh, contemporary design make it a popular choice for guests in more than 40 countries and territories across the globe. Hampton by Hilton offers a compelling development model and the brand has been ranked the number one lodging franchise for the past 16 years by Entrepreneur® magazine," the company said in a statement.

“Hampton by Hilton is a customer favorite around the world, and this agreement demonstrates the immense value of the brand to guests and owners”, said Kevin Jacobs, chief financial officer & president, Global Development, Hilton. “Our owners consistently tell us that they value the efficient design and consistent service approach, which drives premium performance and scale. It is the right time for this brand to grow at scale in India, where we see significant opportunities to serve a growing population that has begun to travel domestically before venturing overseas.”

Hampton by Hilton has been adapted to the Asia Pacific market and has grown rapidly in China for over a decade. Recent openings include Hampton by Hilton Jinan Jili Road, Hampton by Hilton Tangshan Tanghai Road and Hampton Shenyang Zhonghua Road.

Hampton — an upper mid-scale offering — will expand the company’s existing mid-scale category in the country, which includes the Hilton Garden Inn and the upcoming Spark brand.

The Virginia-based company currently has 29 hotels in India, compared with InterContinental's 45, Hyatt's 50 and Marriott's 150.

As the Indian travel market continues to gain steam, the company is also looking to strengthen other portfolios, including the luxury segment. In 2023, the company announced the entry of its luxury brand, Waldorf Astoria, which is set to open in Jaipur by 2027.

Vikram Singh Chauhan, founder and CEO, NILE Hospitality, said, “With this landmark signing, we are delighted to join hands with Hilton, bringing this celebrated brand to the region. This partnership represents an extraordinary opportunity for NILE to tap into the immense potential of the country’s growing middle-income segment."

Hampton by Hilton has gained significant popularity due to its blend of affordable luxury, consistent quality, and exceptional value. As a global mid-range hotel brand under Hilton, Hampton offers comfort, convenience, and modern amenities at accessible price points. Here's why it's so popular: 1. Value for Money Hampton by Hilton offers competitive rates, especially compared to other mid-range hotel brands. It's ideal for budget-conscious travelers who still want high-quality services and comfortable stays.

2. Consistency

With over 2,500 locations worldwide, guests can expect consistency in their experience. Whether you’re in Europe, the US, or Asia, the standard of rooms, service, and amenities is reliable.

3. Complimentary Amenities

Guests enjoy many benefits, including free hot breakfast, free Wi-Fi, and fitness centers. These perks enhance the overall guest experience and help keep costs low for families or business travelers.

4. Convenient Locations

Many Hampton hotels are located near major transportation hubs such as airports, train stations, and city centers, making them convenient for both business and leisure travelers. This is ideal for short stays or layovers.

All Hampton by Hilton hotels participate in Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 24 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard WiFi.