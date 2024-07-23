MakeMyTrip Q1 FY25 results: Net profit jumps 12.9% to $21 million

MakeMyTrip on Tuesday reported a 12.9 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit at $21.0 million for the quarter that ended on June 30 in financial year 2024-25 (Q1FY25).

The company had reported a net profit of $18.6 million during the same period last year (Q1FY24).

The company's revenue as per IFRS grew by 31.4 per cent YoY in constant currency to $254.5 million in Q1 FY25 from $196.7 million in Q1FY24.

The company's adjusted operating profit registered a growth of 29.9 per cent YoY and reached $39.1 million in Q1FY25, as compared to $30.1 million in Q1FY24.