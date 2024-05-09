MakeMyTrip releases most searched foreign locations by Indians this summer

Dubai is one of the most searched foreign travel destinations by Indians for summer holidays this year, the MakeMyTrip Summer Travel Trends Report revealed.

As per the Summer Trends Report, Dubai, Bangkok, Singapore, Bali, and others are on the top 20 international destination list, which constitutes 64 per cent of all the international search volume.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The report also revealed that Luxembourg, Langkawi and Antalya are also the countries gaining the most interest from Indian travellers, although not part of the MakeMyTrip's top 20 list.

It is said that the search rate for Baku, Almaty, and Nagoya has gained the highest interest.

Top 20 international destinations for 2024 are

- Dubai - Bangkok - Singapore - Bali - Kathmandu

- Kuala Lumpur - Toronto - Phuket - Doha -Abu Dhabi

- London - Colombo - Sharjah - New York - Jeddah

- Baku - Ho Chi Minh City - Muscat - Hong Kong - Riyadh

The average international trip was 5-8 days, with Thailand topping the list of most booked holiday packages, then comes Dubai and Bali, MMT report added.

The co-founder and group CEO of MakeMyTrip, Rajesh Magow, says summer is always the biggest quarter of the year in terms of travel intent.

The surge in the number continues this year as well, Magow said. He also added that the company is observing growth as compared to the last year at the same time.

Magow said the summer leisure travel in the country begins with the Southern region, where the holiday season arrives early, which is followed by the West and then finally the North.

Summer trends for domestic travel

Magow also mentioned that the trends of Indians travelling remained unaffected this year. The travel company observed a hike in traffic and booking on the redBus during the Lok Sabha elections 2024. This is because people are moving to their hometowns to cast their votes.

As per the MakeMyTrip report, people preferred 'destinations with cool mountain terrains' for a domestic holiday.

Goa again tops the list of most searched destinations, while searches for Srinagar and Udaipur have witnessed the highest growth.

Just like the April report, MMT found a hike in the searches for pilgrimage destinations this summer: Puri and Varanasi were the most searched places.

The number is observing a growth in the search volumes.

The April report claims that the searches for Ayodhya went up by 585 per cent in 2023.

Top searched domestic destinations

- Ayodhya - Lakshadweep - Nandi Hills

- Chalakudy - Chevella - Omkareshwar

- Marayoor - Jibhi - Chakrata

- Sonmarg - Ganpatipule - Purulia

- Khatu - Dwarka - Thiruvannamalai