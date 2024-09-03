From Bangkok to Baku: How Indians are jet-setting across the globe in 2024

MakeMyTrip, India’s online travel platform, has released its much-anticipated ‘How India Travels Abroad’ Report, shedding light on intriguing trends in international travel from June 2023 to May 2024.

Commenting on the report, Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group chief executive officer, MakeMyTrip , said, “With rising disposable incomes, greater exposure to global cultures, and the increasing ease of travel, more Indians are exploring both domestic and international destinations for leisure as well as business." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"While domestic tourism remains buoyant, as noted in our previous report, our latest findings highlight the notable changes in international travel behaviour driven by macroeconomic factors that are fuelling the surge in travel among Indians. These trends present an exciting opportunity for the travel and tourism industry to innovate and cater to the evolving needs of Indian travellers," he said.

Here are the standout insights from the report:

Seasonal travel trends

International travel searches remain steady year-round, with December topping the charts for peak interest. The months from October to December are popular for short-haul destinations, while the period from April to September sees a spike in searches for mid and long-haul getaways.

Favourite destinations

Wanderlust on the rise

Indians are jetting off more than ever, with a 32 per cent increase in those taking two or more international trips annually. Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Delhi are leading the way in searches, with the UK, Australia, and Germany being top choices for students.

Hot new spots





The allure of emerging destinations is growing, with a 70 per cent rise in searches for the top 10 new locations. Almaty and Baku have seen astonishing growth rates of 527 per cent and 395 per cent, respectively. Searches for these new spots have jumped from 10 per cent to 14 per cent, reflecting a keen interest in unexplored destinations.

Luxury on the up

There’s also a noticeable rise in searches for business class flights, up by 10 per cent, with Hong Kong leading the way with a 131 per cent increase. Sri Lanka, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia also feature prominently in the luxury travel scene.

Hotel preferences

Nearly half of international hotel bookings are for accommodations priced above Rs 7,000 per night. New York is the priciest, while budget-friendly favourites include Pokhara, Pattaya, and Kuala Lumpur.

Travellers from Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Haryana are splurging on premium stays, whereas those from Punjab, West Bengal, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu lean towards budget options.

Homestays and villas

There has been a 42 per cent surge in searches for homestays and villas. Bali, Dubai, and Singapore are popular choices, with cities like Interlaken, Kuala Lumpur, Paris, Amsterdam, and Rome also seeing significant growth.

Leisure vs business





A significant 55 per cent of international trips are for leisure, with Thailand reigning as the top spot. West Bengal travellers have a particular fondness for Thailand, while the UAE, Europe, Indonesia, Singapore, and Vietnam are also popular.

Urban nightlife

Over one-third of Indians are drawn to vibrant urban destinations. Bangkok, Pattaya, Kuala Lumpur, Abu Dhabi, and Ho Chi Minh City are hotspots for nightlife enthusiasts. Additionally, 23 per cent of travellers are keen on shopping and luxury, with Dubai and Singapore leading the pack.

Flexibility and extra baggage

Japan, Europe, the US, and South Korea are top choices for zero-cancellation flight bookings. The UAE, Thailand, Europe, and the US also see high demand for travel insurance.

Rajasthan tops the list for extra baggage bookings, followed by Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Additionally, Europe, the UAE, Singapore, and the US are popular for visa rejection full refunds.

Last-minute bookings

Nearly 50 per cent of international flights and 56 per cent of hotel rooms are booked less than 14 days before departure. Oman, Nepal, and the UAE are notable for last-minute flight bookings, while Qatar, Oman, and Azerbaijan lead in hotel reservations. European cities, on the other hand, have the longest Advance Purchase (AP) windows.