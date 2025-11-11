Maximise your savings: Top 5 credit cards to make the most of GST 2.0

Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card
- Up to 10 per cent cashback on Swiggy app spends, including food delivery, Instamart, and Dineout.
- Exclusive restaurant discounts and partner offers.
- Rewards on daily essentials bought via Swiggy Instamart.
- Complimentary Mastercard dining privileges.
Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card
- 5 per cent cashback on Flipkart and Myntra purchases.
- Rs 500 Flipkart voucher as a welcome bonus.
- 4 per cent cashback on spends with Swiggy, Uber, and Cleartrip.
- Fuel surcharge waiver and other standard benefits.
Cashback SBI Credit Card
- 5 per cent cashback on all online spends with no merchant restrictions.
- Cashback is auto-credited to your account.
- 1 per cent fuel surcharge waiver.
- Mastercard acceptance and privileges.
HDFC Bank Millennia Credit Card
- 5 per cent cashback on Amazon, Flipkart, Swiggy, Zomato, and Uber.
- 1 per cent cashback on other spends.
- Complimentary airport lounge access.
- Easy EMI conversion on large purchases.
ICICI Amazon Pay Credit Card
- 5 per cent cashback on Amazon for Prime members (3% for non-Prime).
- 2 per cent cashback on Amazon Pay partner merchants.
- 1 per cent cashback on all other spends.
- No joining or annual fee.
