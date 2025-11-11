Maximise your savings: Top 5 credit cards to make the most of GST 2.0

Various everyday essentials, gadgets, and lifestyle products became cheaper when Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates were revised in September. Credit card users can squeeze out more savings by pairing the benefits of GST cuts with cashbacks and reward points.

Below are five credit cards that can help you get the best value from GST cuts.

Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card

Ideal for food lovers and quick grocery shoppers, this Mastercard-powered card complements the GST cuts on consumer products by offering additional cashback on Swiggy and Instamart purchases.

Key benefits

Up to 10 per cent cashback on Swiggy app spends, including food delivery, Instamart, and Dineout.

Exclusive restaurant discounts and partner offers.

Rewards on daily essentials bought via Swiggy Instamart.

Complimentary Mastercard dining privileges.

Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

Frequent online shoppers can make the most of new GST rates on electronics and fashion items with this card.

Key benefits 5 per cent cashback on Flipkart and Myntra purchases.

Rs 500 Flipkart voucher as a welcome bonus.

4 per cent cashback on spends with Swiggy, Uber, and Cleartrip.

Fuel surcharge waiver and other standard benefits. Cashback SBI Credit Card This card rewards all online transactions and in combination with lower post-GST prices, it offers effortless savings. Key benefits 5 per cent cashback on all online spends with no merchant restrictions.

Cashback is auto-credited to your account.

1 per cent fuel surcharge waiver.

Mastercard acceptance and privileges. HDFC Bank Millennia Credit Card Designed for young professionals, this lifestyle-oriented card offers generous rewards across digital platforms and daily-use categories.

Key benefits 5 per cent cashback on Amazon, Flipkart, Swiggy, Zomato, and Uber.

1 per cent cashback on other spends.

Complimentary airport lounge access.

Easy EMI conversion on large purchases. ICICI Amazon Pay Credit Card For regular Amazon shoppers, this card delivers unmatched value in the GST 2.0 era as essentials and electronics get cheaper. Key benefits 5 per cent cashback on Amazon for Prime members (3% for non-Prime).

2 per cent cashback on Amazon Pay partner merchants.

1 per cent cashback on all other spends.

No joining or annual fee. Combining cards based on spending categories to maximise savings. For instance, you could use the Swiggy HDFC Bank card for groceries and food, while relying on the ICICI Amazon Pay card for e-commerce purchases.