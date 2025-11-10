Wrong bank charge or failed payment? RBI's portal helps you fight back

If your bank has overcharged you, failed to reverse an unauthorised debit, or not resolved your complaint in time, you don’t have to stop there. The Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) allows customers to escalate such grievances through its Complaint Management System (CMS), a one-stop online platform for redressal under the Integrated Ombudsman Scheme.

When to escalate a complaint to RBI

Before you approach the RBI, you must first lodge a formal complaint with your bank or financial institution. If the issue remains unresolved after 30 days, or if you receive a response that you find unsatisfactory, you can then move to the RBI CMS portal.

The portal deals with complaints related to: Wrong or excessive bank charges

Failed ATM, UPI or digital transactions

Delay or non-payment of funds

Non-reversal of charges after failed transactions

Unauthorised debits or fraudulent activity

Deficiencies in loan or deposit services However, matters based purely on internal bank policies, contractual disputes, or service denials without any lapse are not covered under this scheme. How to file a complaint on RBI’s CMS portal? The process is straightforward: Visit cms.rbi.org.in.

Select the category of your complaint -- bank, NBFC, or payment service provider.

Fill in your details, describe your issue, and upload supporting documents such as screenshots, complaint emails, or reference numbers. Once submitted, the system generates a unique complaint reference number that lets you track the progress of your case.

It’s best to wait until the 30-day period after filing your complaint with the bank, unless your bank closes the complaint prematurely. How does the RBI Ombudsman handle your complaint? After submission, the RBI forwards your case to the bank concerned or financial institution for a response. If the reply is unsatisfactory or delayed, the ombudsman takes up the matter directly. In many cases, the RBI facilitates mediation between the customer and the bank. Most complaints are resolved within about a month. If the ombudsman issues an award in your favour, the bank is bound to comply once you provide written acceptance within 30 days.