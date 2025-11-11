Mutual funds pour ₹8,752 cr in IPOs in Q2 FY26; small-cap bets stay strong

- Equity schemes saw inflows of ₹1.06 lakh crore (vs ~₹66,869 crore last quarter)
- Debt schemes saw ₹3,156 crore outflow (vs ₹2.01 lakh crore inflow earlier)
- Hybrid schemes saw ₹45,570 crore inflow (vs ₹58,235 crore)
- SIP inflows hit an all-time high at ₹29,361 crore/month in September, up from ₹27,269 crore in June — reflecting retail investor resilience despite market volatility.
- Category Previous Qtr AUM Growth Q2 FY26
- Small-Cap 20% 0.6%
- Mid-Cap 17% 0.4%
- Mutual funds are still betting on India’s next-gen companies, despite market volatility.
- Domestic investors are driving equities, balancing FII outflows.
- Retail participation is deepening, as SIPs scale fresh highs month after month.
- For investors, this suggests a maturing market where capital continues to chase innovation, long-term growth, and domestic resilience — even when global capital turns cautious.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app