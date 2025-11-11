Mutual funds pour ₹8,752 cr in IPOs in Q2 FY26; small-cap bets stay strong

India’s mutual fund industry continued its aggressive backing of new-age companies and emerging sectors in the September 2025 quarter, deploying over ₹8,752 crore into recently listed stocks — with a strong tilt toward small-cap IPOs, according to a study by Ventura.

The analysis shows that 10 out of the 11 top IPO investments made by mutual funds were in small-cap companies, signaling sustained appetite for scalable, early-stage businesses even in a volatile market. Only one name — Anthem Biosciences — qualified as a mid-cap.

Top IPO picks by mutual funds in Q2 FY26 Note: Companies with a market value above Rs. 20 Crore have been considered. From those, the top 10 according to market value are considered.

(Top 10 filtered on MF holding by market value above ₹20 crore) The numbers highlight a continued preference for new-economy, high-growth businesses despite the recent correction in broader markets. Who could move up the market-cap ladder? Mid Cap that could become Large Cap Ventura also flagged nine mid-caps that could graduate to large-cap status and six small-caps that could shift into mid-cap territory in AMFI’s next classification update — cementing the case for continued investor interest in the mid-small segment. Market turbulence visible in flows While equity markets softened sharply in the quarter — Nifty50 fell 3.6%, small and mid-cap indices dropped 4.6% and 4.1%, respectively — institutional flows showed a stark divergence:

In H1 FY26: FIIs saw ₹37.9 billion outflows (vs ₹89.7 billion inflows last year) DIIs pumped in ₹362.7 billion (vs ₹232.4 billion last year) Domestic institutions clearly cushioned the fall in a volatile quarter as global risk-off flows intensified. MF industry trends: SIPs hit record high During the September quarter: Equity schemes saw inflows of ₹1.06 lakh crore (vs ~₹66,869 crore last quarter)

Debt schemes saw ₹3,156 crore outflow (vs ₹2.01 lakh crore inflow earlier)

Hybrid schemes saw ₹45,570 crore inflow (vs ₹58,235 crore)

SIP inflows hit an all-time high at ₹29,361 crore/month in September, up from ₹27,269 crore in June — reflecting retail investor resilience despite market volatility. Small-cap flows cool