Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Mutual funds pour ₹8,752 cr in IPOs in Q2 FY26; small-cap bets stay strong

Mutual funds pour ₹8,752 cr in IPOs in Q2 FY26; small-cap bets stay strong

9 Mid caps to Possibly become Large caps; 6 Small caps to possibly become Midcaps

Mutual funds, investor
Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 10:12 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s mutual fund industry continued its aggressive backing of new-age companies and emerging sectors in the September 2025 quarter, deploying over ₹8,752 crore into recently listed stocks — with a strong tilt toward small-cap IPOs, according to a study by Ventura.
 
The analysis shows that 10 out of the 11 top IPO investments made by mutual funds were in small-cap companies, signaling sustained appetite for scalable, early-stage businesses even in a volatile market. Only one name — Anthem Biosciences — qualified as a mid-cap.
 
Top IPO picks by mutual funds in Q2 FY26 
Note: Companies with a market value above Rs. 20 Crore have been considered. From those, the top 10 according to market value are considered.
 
(Top 10 filtered on MF holding by market value above ₹20 crore)
 
The numbers highlight a continued preference for new-economy, high-growth businesses despite the recent correction in broader markets.
 
Who could move up the market-cap ladder?
 
Ventura also flagged nine mid-caps that could graduate to large-cap status and six small-caps that could shift into mid-cap territory in AMFI’s next classification update — cementing the case for continued investor interest in the mid-small segment. 
Mid Cap that could become Large Cap
 
Market turbulence visible in flows
 
While equity markets softened sharply in the quarter — Nifty50 fell 3.6%, small and mid-cap indices dropped 4.6% and 4.1%, respectively — institutional flows showed a stark divergence:
 
In H1 FY26:
 
FIIs saw ₹37.9 billion outflows (vs ₹89.7 billion inflows last year)
 
DIIs pumped in ₹362.7 billion (vs ₹232.4 billion last year)
 
Domestic institutions clearly cushioned the fall in a volatile quarter as global risk-off flows intensified.
 
MF industry trends: SIPs hit record high
 
During the September quarter:
 
  • Equity schemes saw inflows of ₹1.06 lakh crore (vs ~₹66,869 crore last quarter)
  • Debt schemes saw ₹3,156 crore outflow (vs ₹2.01 lakh crore inflow earlier)
  • Hybrid schemes saw ₹45,570 crore inflow (vs ₹58,235 crore)
  • SIP inflows hit an all-time high at ₹29,361 crore/month in September, up from ₹27,269 crore in June — reflecting retail investor resilience despite market volatility.
 
Small-cap flows cool
 
Small and mid-cap equity funds saw a sharp growth slowdown in AUM due to corrections in underlying indices:
 
  • Category Previous Qtr AUM Growth Q2 FY26
  • Small-Cap 20% 0.6%
  • Mid-Cap 17% 0.4%
In the current quarter, Small Cap and Mid Cap categories saw a sharp slowdown—from 20% and 17% to just 0.6% and 0.4%
 
The moderation comes after SEBI warnings on froth in pockets of the small-cap market and a risk-off shift in global equities.
 
Why it matters
 
  • Mutual funds are still betting on India’s next-gen companies, despite market volatility.
  • Domestic investors are driving equities, balancing FII outflows.
  • Retail participation is deepening, as SIPs scale fresh highs month after month.
  • For investors, this suggests a maturing market where capital continues to chase innovation, long-term growth, and domestic resilience — even when global capital turns cautious.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Go beyond Nifty: DSP's MSCI ETF offers wider, tax-efficient India exposure

Premium

Use RERA portals for property due diligence before and after purchase

Wrong bank charge or failed payment? RBI's portal helps you fight back

Madras HC calls crypto 'property': Here's what it means for investors

Claim rejected? Here's how to file a complaint on Irdai's Bima Bharosa

Topics :Indian Mutual Fund Industry

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story