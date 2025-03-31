MCD refutes Delhi property tax exemption claims, urges timely payments

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has dismissed reports suggesting an exemption from paying property tax, saying all property owners and occupiers are required to do it as per existing laws.

The MCD had to issue the clarification after several people inquired about the possible exemption. The tax structure for the financial year 2024-25 was finalised in February, while the charges for the financial year 2025-26 were fixed in a meeting on February 13, 2025. The confusion arose following a heated debate in the MCD's House session, where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) proposed large-scale property tax waivers and the regularization of contract staff, which was contested by the BJP.

In an official statement issued on February 28, the civic body urged residents to disregard reports and said “Property tax is payable by all occupants and owners, and no exemption is given in its payment."Amid the mounting financial challenges, including pending salaries of municipal employees and dues of contractors, property tax is a crucial revenue source, contributing nearly one-fourth of its total income, it added.The MCD has urged all property owners and occupiers to file their property tax returns on a self-assessment basis to avoid penalties by March 31, 2025.