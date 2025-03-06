Median salary of women job seekers in Tier-II & III cities up 34% in 3 yrs

India’s job market is witnessing a significant transformation, with women from Tier-II and Tier- III cities stepping up their workforce participation and their median salary increasing by 34 per cent over the past three years, reflecting improved wage growth and expanding career prospects.

Job and professional networking platform Apna.co has reported a fourfold increase in women job seekers from these regions between 2021 and 2024. The platform also recorded a threefold rise in job applications, which surged to 12.8 million in 2024, indicating a steady shift in employment trends beyond metro cities.

The increase in women job seekers is attributed to expanding job opportunities, enhanced digital accessibility, and evolving hiring patterns by employers. These factors have collectively empowered more women from non-metro regions to explore diverse career paths and participate in India’s evolving workforce.

Diverse job preferences among women

Sales & business development, admin & back office, and customer support have emerged as the most sought-after job sectors for women in Tier-II and III cities, accounting for 55 per cent of total job applications. Additionally, women have shown growing interest in careers within marketing, banking, retail, human resources, hospitality, teaching, and healthcare. The trend also reflects an increasing inclination towards unconventional roles, with Apna.co reporting nearly 6 lakh applications in field sales, 2.5 lakh in delivery & logistics, and 1.5 lakh in security services in 2024.

Rising employment hubs

Several Tier-II and III cities have emerged as key employment centres for women, with Lucknow, Jaipur, Indore, Bhopal, Surat, Nagpur, and Coimbatore leading the charge. These cities account for over 45 per cent of total job applications on Apna.co’s platform. Meanwhile, other cities such as Kanpur, Bhubaneswar, Ranchi, Chandigarh, Patna, Ludhiana, Vadodara, and Guwahati are rapidly evolving into high-growth talent hubs, signifying a broader workforce shift beyond metro regions.

Another major trend observed is the increasing participation of fresh graduates. Apna.co’s data indicates a 2.5X rise in freshers among women job seekers in Tier-II and III cities, reaching nearly 900,000 in 2024. This influx highlights a growing number of young women seeking job opportunities immediately after completing their education. Digital job platforms have played a crucial role in bridging the gap between talent and employment, enabling fresh graduates to seamlessly enter the workforce.

Rising salaries and economic growth

The median salary for women job seekers in Tier II and III cities has increased by 34 per cent over the past three years. This upward trend in earnings highlights the economic potential of non-metro regions and the increasing financial independence of women professionals.

“India’s workforce is undergoing a transformation, with women from Tier-II and III cities stepping into diverse careers across industries. Fueled by digital accessibility and evolving hiring trends, this surge is reshaping workforce dynamics. Women professionals from emerging cities are not just entering the job market but actively shaping it, with a 4X rise in job seekers and a 3X increase in job applications. Median salaries have also grown by 34 per cent in three years, signaling better economic prospects. By 2030, exponential job market growth will further accelerate opportunities for women across various sectors. This shift presents a crucial moment for businesses to tap into a skilled and motivated talent pool,” said Nirmit Parikh, founder and CEO of Apna.co.

The steady rise in women job seekers from Tier-II and III cities marks a major milestone in India’s employment landscape. This transition underscores the growing emphasis on workforce inclusivity and the increasing availability of career opportunities beyond urban centres. As businesses and job platforms continue to facilitate this shift, India’s job market is poised to become more diverse, inclusive, and dynamic in the years to come.