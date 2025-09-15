Home / Finance / Personal Finance / BoB, IOB slash MCLR: What it means for your home and personal loan EMIs

BoB, IOB slash MCLR: What it means for your home and personal loan EMIs

BoB and IOB have cut MCLR rates for select tenors, offering EMI relief to borrowers, effective mid-September

bank loan, banks
Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 1:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Borrowers with loans linked to the Marginal Cost of Funds-based Lending Rate (MCLR) at Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) are set to see slightly lower EMIs, thanks to a fresh rate cut. IDBI Bank, too, has announced its updated MCLR rates for September, offering a clearer picture to borrowers on what to expect at their next reset date.
 

What is MCLR and why does it matter?

MCLR is the minimum interest rate a bank can charge for floating-rate loans such as home, personal, and car loans sanctioned before October 2019. A cut in MCLR typically means lower EMIs or shorter loan tenure, but the benefit only reflects after the loan’s reset period, usually every three or six months.
 

BoB: Overnight, 3-month loans get cheaper

BoB has trimmed its overnight MCLR by 10 basis points (bps) to 7.85per cent from 7.95per cent, while the three-month MCLR has been reduced by 15 bps to 8.20per cent. Rates for one-month, six-month, and one-year tenors remain unchanged.
  • Overnight MCLR: 7.85per cent (down from 7.95per cent) 
  • Three-month MCLR: 8.20per cent (down from 8.35per cent)
   
Borrowers with short-reset personal or working capital loans will see quicker EMI relief.

Indian Overseas Bank: Cuts across longer tenors

IOB has lowered its overnight and longer-tenor MCLR by 5 bps, effective September 15.
  • Overnight: 8.00per cent (from 8.05per cent)
  • One-year: 8.85per cent (from 8.90per cent)
  • Two-year: 8.85per cent (from 8.90per cent)
  • Three-year: 8.90per cent (from 8.95per cent)
 
This will benefit retail borrowers with home or education loans linked to one-year or longer reset cycles.

What should borrowers do?

Borrowers should check their loan agreement to see when their next reset date falls. If the reset is due soon, the EMI reduction could provide some relief. Those still on MCLR may also explore switching to external benchmark-linked loans (EBLR), which tend to transmit rate changes faster.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi's golden run: Why office, retail and housing markets are thriving

ITR deadline today: Checklist to stay penalty-free and claim deductions

Dream homes in limbo: SC pushes Centre for revival fund to protect buyers

₹5,000 cr released for Sahara depositors: What small investors should know

Premium

Buyers investing in agricultural land must adhere to state-specific rules

Topics :MCLR ratesBS Web ReportsMCLRIndian Overseas BankBank of Baroda

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story