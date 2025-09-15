BoB, IOB slash MCLR: What it means for your home and personal loan EMIs

MCLR is the minimum interest rate a bank can charge for floating-rate loans such as home, personal, and car loans sanctioned before October 2019. A cut in MCLR typically means lower EMIs or shorter loan tenure, but the benefit only reflects after the loan’s reset period, usually every three or six months.

BoB: Overnight, 3-month loans get cheaper

BoB has trimmed its overnight MCLR by 10 basis points (bps) to 7.85per cent from 7.95per cent, while the three-month MCLR has been reduced by 15 bps to 8.20per cent. Rates for one-month, six-month, and one-year tenors remain unchanged.

Overnight MCLR: 7.85per cent (down from 7.95per cent)

Three-month MCLR: 8.20per cent (down from 8.35per cent)

Borrowers with short-reset personal or working capital loans will see quicker EMI relief.

Indian Overseas Bank: Cuts across longer tenors

IOB has lowered its overnight and longer-tenor MCLR by 5 bps, effective September 15.