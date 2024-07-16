MHADA announces lottery draw for 1133 flats in Aurangabad: Key details

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is set to hold a highly anticipated lottery for the sale of 1,133 flats and 361 plots in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. The draw will be conducted by State Housing Minister Atul Save on July 16, 2024, at the District Planning Committee Hall within the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Collector's Office.





Key Details of the MHADA Housing Lottery: This initiative aims to provide much-needed affordable housing options to various income groups in the region. With a significant number of flats and plots available, the lottery is expected to attract a large pool of applicants.

Date: July 16, 2024

Location: District Planning Committee Hall, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Collector's Office

Number of Flats: 1,133

Number of Plots: 361

Supervised by: State Housing Minister Atul Save

How to Apply:





The lottery includes 425 flats under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, 708 flats under the MHADA Housing Scheme and 20% Comprehensive Scheme, and 361 plots.



The flats are for Economically Weaker Sections, Low-Income Groups, and Middle-Income Groups, while the plots are available for all income groups. For further information and details on the application process, interested individuals are advised to visit the official website of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

The lottery will use a new computerized system, IHLMS 2.0 (Integrated Housing Lottery Management System).



Only applicants who have completed registration and eligibility verification can participate. Successful applicants will receive notification letters, and provisional allotment letters will be given after meeting the required conditions.

LED screens will be set up in the hall to help applicants easily view the results. The lottery will also be broadcast live online at https://www.vccme.in/chattrapati-sambhaji-nagar/ and on MHADA's official Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/mhadaofficial.

The results will be available quickly through the live webcast. The list of successful applicants will be posted on MHADA's website https://housing.mhada.gov.in on the same day at 6:00 PM, and they will also receive an SMS notification.

Public Interest and Participation:

The MHADA Housing Lottery is expected to generate significant public interest due to its focus on providing affordable housing options. With a large number of flats and plots available, the draw has the potential to fulfill the housing aspirations of many citizens in Aurangabad.