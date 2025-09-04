Milk to medicines: GST cut could save your family over ₹15,000 a year

Daily use items that will become cheaper
- UHT milk new rate – 5 per cent to nil
- Paneer and all packaged Indian breads – 5 per cent to nil
- Hair oil, toilet soap bars, shampoos, toothbrushes, toothpaste – 18 per cent/12 per cent to 5 per cent
- Bicycles, kitchenware, tableware, household articles – 18 per cent/12 per cent to 5 per cent
- Packaged namkeens, bhujia, sauces, pasta, instant noodles, chocolates, coffee, butter, ghee, cornflakes – 12 per cent, 18 per cent to 5 per cent
Big ticket purchases
A monthly basket: How the maths adds up
- 30 litres UHT milk: Rs 1,800 (saving Rs 90)
- 4 kg paneer: Rs 1,600 (saving Rs 80)
- 10 packs packaged bread/paratha: Rs 400 (saving Rs 20)
- 3 kg butter + 2 litres ghee: Rs 2,500 (saving Rs 125)
- 2 kg cornflakes + 500 g coffee + 500 g chocolates: Rs 1,800 (saving Rs 225)
- 10 packs instant noodles/pasta/sauces: Rs 500 (saving Rs 50)
- 5 kg namkeens/bhujia: Rs 1,200 (saving Rs 120)
- Soaps, shampoos, toothpaste, toothbrushes, hair oil (for family of 4): Rs 2,500 (saving Rs 325)
- Small household/kitchen purchases (steel/utensils, containers): Rs 1,500 (saving Rs 150)
- Monthly supply of general medicines, bandages, test strips: Rs 1,500 (saving Rs 150)
- Sauces, condiments, preserved foods: Rs 1,200 (saving Rs 120)
