Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Mismatch in HRA claims: No drive launched to reopen cases, clarifies CBDT

Mismatch in HRA claims: No drive launched to reopen cases, clarifies CBDT

"Data analysis was carried out in some high-value cases of mismatch between the rent paid by the employee and receipt of rent by the recipient for the FY 2020-21

The objective of the e-verification was to alert cases of mismatches of information for FY21 only without affecting others, it added.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 9:33 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Income Tax Department on Monday said it has found mismatch between rent paid by salaried employees vis-a-vis rent received by the recipient for 2020-21 fiscal year and conducted data analysis for high-value cases.

Refuting reports that there is a special drive by the department to reopen cases regarding House Rent Allowance (HRA), the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said the verification of rent paid by the tenant and the rent received by the recipient was done in a "small number" of cases.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Data analysis was carried out in some high-value cases of mismatch between the rent paid by the employee and receipt of rent by the recipient for the FY 2020-21.

This verification was done in a small number of cases without re-opening bulk of cases, especially since Updated Return for FY 2020-21(AY 2021-22) could have been filed by the taxpayers concerned only till 31.03.2024," the CBDT said in a statement.
 

The objective of the e-verification was to alert cases of mismatches of information for FY21 only without affecting others, it added.

The CBDT said certain instances of mismatch of information as filed by the taxpayer and as available with the Income Tax Department have come to the notice of the department as part of its routine exercise of verification of data.

In such cases, the department has alerted the taxpayers to enable them to take corrective action.

HRA forms part of salary income, or CTC, and is calculated in taxable income. However, if an employee lives in a rented accommodation, he/she can claim income tax exemption for HRA received during the year by submitting valid rent receipts.

However, the tax exemption is not available in case taxpayers opt for the new tax regime, which doesn't have exemptions.

Also Read

How to save money? Here are the 10 ways to save your tax in FY 2023-24

Salary hikes of major IT companies take a back seat amid weak demand

For salary hikes, IT firms now considering tenure along with performance

Woman asks for 45 LPA after 4 years of experience, CEO response goes viral

India's direct tax collection up 17.6% to Rs 12.3 trillion till Nov 9: CBDT

Women-specific health insurance policy is not worth your money: Here's why

US streamlines B-1, B-2 visa waivers in New Delhi: What you must know

More dependants, increased liabilities should prompt hike in term cover

Paws n Claws: An insurance plan for pets that covers trip cancellations too

Auto to realty: Tata Asset Management launches 6 Index funds targetting growth sectors

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Income taxRental house

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 9:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story