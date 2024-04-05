Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

United Breweries gets tax demand of over Rs 263.70 cr from Maha GST dept

Demand is also raised on account of non-submission of declaration forms for concessional rate of tax, it added

United Breweries (UB), Radico Khaitan, and Allied Blenders & Distillers (ABD)

It recollected that "on similar high stacked appeal for the financial year 2018-19 wherein a demand of Rs 275 crore was raised on the company".

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 11:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

United Breweries Ltd on Friday said it has received a tax demand of over Rs 263.70 crore, including interest and penalty from the Maharashtra State Goods & Service Tax Department.
In a regulatory filing, the company said the Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Raigad Division, Maharashtra State Goods & Service Tax Department passed an order levying an additional tax of Rs 1,19,82,34,560, interest of Rs 1,15,03,04,218 and penalty of Rs 28,86,97,379 -- totalling to Rs 2,63,72,36,156 for FY 2019-20.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The demand order has been raised on account of levy of 60 per cent CST on debit notes raised by UBL on Telangana State Beverage Corporation (TSBCL), Karnataka State Beverage Corporation (KSBCL), Andhra Pradesh State Beverage Corporation (APBCL) for reimbursement of state excise duties paid on behalf of State Beverage Corporations for the period April 2019 to March 2020," United Breweries Ltd (UBL) said.
 
Demand is also raised on account of non-submission of declaration forms for concessional rate of tax, it added.
UBL said it believes that it "has a strong case to defend the issue before the relevant appellate authority and does not expect any financial impact on the company except for a minimal statutory pre-deposit that is required to be made at the time of admission of the appeal".
It recollected that "on similar high stacked appeal for the financial year 2018-19 wherein a demand of Rs 275 crore was raised on the company".
 

Also Read

GST collection in Oct rises 13% to Rs 1.72 trillion, second-highest ever

Faceless scrutiny assessment under GST may take some time: GSTN official

How to save money? Here are the 10 ways to save your tax in FY 2023-24

Deal to make MNCs to pay 15% tax marred by loopholes: EU backed watchdog

India's gross GST collections in December jumps 10.3% to Rs 1.64 trillion

Air India hired over 5,700 people in FY24, including over 3,800 flying crew

RBI imposes monetary penalty on IDFC First Bank, LIC Housing Finance

HP launches AI-enhanced laptops designed for gamers, content creators

Titan Q4 results: Revenue grows 17% on robust demand for jewelry products

Wooing electric vehicle titan Tesla: Four states pull out all the stops

Topics : United Breweries tax

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 10:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayIndian RupeeLok Sabha PollsRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon