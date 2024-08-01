Missed tax return deadline? There is a belated way to make up for lost time

Income Tax returns (ITR) for assessment year 2024–25 had to be filed by July 31. Those who missed the deadline still have a chance by filing what the Income-Tax Act calls belated ITR.

"If, due to any reason, one misses filing his or her Income Tax return within such a due date, he or she may still file a belated ITR at any time before three months before the end of the assessment year or before the end of the assessment, whichever is earlier," says S R Patnaik, partner (head - taxation), Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. Belated ITR for FY24 may be filed by December 31.



Submitting a late return helps you stay compliant with tax regulations and steer clear of legal issues. A belated ITR can help avoid heavy penalties and tax department notices. "The benefit is that, despite some additional penalties and interest, at least the taxpayer gets a window to regularise their non-compliance. It doesn't take away your right to claim your refund if you are eligible as per your computation and ITR despite not filing within the actual due date," says Ritika Nayyar, partner, Singhania & Co.

"Taxpayers can claim a tax refund through a belated return if they have paid more tax than their actual tax liability. However, refunds might be processed later compared to returns filed within the due date," says Sandeep Bajaj, a Supreme Court lawyer.



By filing a belated ITR, you may reduce the amount of interest accumulated under Section 234A for non-filing. The sooner you file, the lower the interest might be.

Consequences

There are some disadvantages in filing a belated ITR. “There will be a late fee applicable; also note that a belated tax return cannot be revised. There's an interest liability and an increase in probability of tax scrutiny by Income Tax authorities,” says Suresh Surana, a chartered accountant in Mumbai.

A fee of Rs 5,000 is levied if an individual fails to file their ITR within the due date. The fee is reduced to Rs 1,000 if the total income is up to Rs 5 lakh. In addition, simple interest at the rate of 1 per cent monthly is payable from the due date until the date of filing the belated return on the amount of tax payable. "A person filing a belated return shall also not have the option to opt for the old tax regime; hence, he or she may not be able to claim certain deductions," says Patnaik.



One thing to note is that "although belated ITR filing generally restricts the ability to carry forward certain losses (like business or capital losses), losses under the head 'income from house property' can still be carried forward if you file before the end of the assessment year," says Devansh Jain, principal associate, PSL Advocates & Solicitors.

Advice

File a belated return promptly and avoid waiting until the deadline of December 31, 2024. Ensure that all information provided is accurate.

Use a co-browsing facility that provides real-time assistance in filing ITR. It is helpful for individuals who are filing taxes for the first time, are not technology savvy, or who require guidance. It allows a tax department official to view and interact with a taxpayer’s filing page, offering personalised support and immediate resolution of queries. This feature is useful for individuals with complex tax situations or those unfamiliar with online filing.







Keep all relevant documents ready in case the tax department requires verification. If you have any outstanding taxes, pay them along with any applicable interest before filing the belated return. "File timely by gathering all the documentation and making the necessary documents available. Understanding your statement prior to filing and making sure your tax deducted at source (TDS) and other rebates such as Forms 16 and 16A and 26AS are being considered while filing," says Alay Razvi, partner, Accord Juris LLP . If you discover an error after submitting your belated ITR, you can revise online until December 31.



Finally, remember that e-verification of the belated return filed under Section 139(4), is mandatory for all ITRs. "Without e-verification or submission of the ITR-V, the return will not be processed. So, while you can claim a refund through belated returns, it’s essential to ensure that all necessary steps are completed to facilitate the processing of your refund," says Jain.

When filing belated returns, it is crucial to understand the penalties involved, such as late fees and interest on unpaid taxes, and to ensure that you are filing for the correct assessment year. Make sure to claim all eligible deductions and exemptions to reduce your tax liability or increase your refund. Additionally, keep track of any refunds due and maintain all relevant documentation for future reference. "Finally, set reminders for upcoming deadlines and stay organised throughout the year to prevent future late filings," says Jain.