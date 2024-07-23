Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Union Budget 2024-25: Rise in income tax filings by individuals

The largest source of income for individuals is salaries, but it has grown slowest among income categories

Tax slab, savings

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 11:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

CHALLENGES
 
While the number of income-tax returns filed has increased, a number of them report limited income. More than 80 per cent of them reported income of less than Rs 10 lakh
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The largest source of income for individuals is salaries, but it has grown slowest among income categories 


TAKEAWAYS
 
Announcement of a comprehensive review of the Income-Tax Act, 1961, to be completed in six months. The aim is to reduce disputes and litigation, and provide tax certainty
 
Proposal to increase monetary limits for filing appeals over tax disputes

More From This Section

Budget 2024: Child rights orgs hail National Pension Scheme for minors

India must strengthen manufacturing sector to create jobs: Fitch analyst

Union Budget 2024: Railways capex up marginally to Rs 2.65 trillion

Union Budget 2024-25: Absence of incentives disappoints hospitality sector

Govt proposes to set up e-commerce hubs to promote exports in PPP mode



Chart

Also Read

Simpler capital gains tax regime highlight of Budget

Budget 2024-25: Credit support for MSMEs to help them compete globally

Budget LIVE: Major focus on jobs, infrastructure, new tax regime benefits, incentives for allies

Rahul flags 'hollow' Budget promises; demands ignored, say regional parties

Budget 2024: What did FM Nirmala Sitharaman say about the middle class

Topics : Union Budget Tax benefits

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 11:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySanstar IPOBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEPoonawalla Fincorp SharesGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon