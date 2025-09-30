Pankaj Tripathi buys luxury flat in Mumbai's Andheri West for Rs 9.98 cr

Indian actor Pankaj Tripathi, and his wife Mridula Tripathi, along with their daughter Aashi Tripathi, have purchased two apartments in Mumbai, for a cumulative value of Rs 10.85 crore, according to property registration documents on the website of Inspector General of Registration.

Transaction 1

The first apartment, purchased by Pankaj Tripathi along with his daughter Aashi Tripathi for Rs. 9.98 crore, is located in Seabliss Building in Andheri West, Mumbai, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards.

It has a RERA carpet area of 2,026 sq. ft and a balcony area of 346 sq. ft, bringing the total area to 220.36 sq. m. (~2,372 sq. ft). The deal includes three car parking spaces. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 59.89 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000. The deal was registered in July 2025.