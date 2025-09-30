Marriage registration goes digital in Kerala: Here's how video KYC works

Kerala’s Local Self-Government Department has introduced video-based marriage registration via the K-SMART platform. This digital initiative has become a significant relief for Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs), allowing them to register their weddings from anywhere in the world without the need to be physically present at the local office.

A Smooth and Hassle-Free Process

Anish R and Prakruthi K, a newlywed couple, exemplified the success of the digital marriage registration system. After their wedding in Kochi, they were able to complete their marriage registration from Pune, over 1,200 km away from their hometown. The online process allowed them to bypass the traditional waiting hours at the corporation office, and they could easily download their marriage certificate without any hassle.

Speaking to PTI, Anish, a doctor practising in New Delhi, said, "We had only limited leave, and we rushed back to Pune within days after the marriage. The digital registration system was really a saviour." Since its launch in January 2024, the video-KYC (Know Your Customer) system on K-SMART has gained significant traction. According to official figures shared with PTI, out of the 1,44,416 marriages registered between January 2024 and September 22, 62,524 have been done online. Thrissur leads the way with over 10,000 registrations during this period. Accessibility Across Kerala The K-SMART platform, which was initially available in urban areas, has now been extended to rural regions, ensuring universal access across the state. This shift has made it possible for couples to register their marriages from different time zones, even across continents. Many NRKs, such as Ashwin, a nurse in Malta, and Vijay, a software engineer in the United States, have shared positive experiences about how this system has simplified

the process, saving them time and reducing logistical challenges. Ashwin, who works in Malta, shared his experience with PTI, saying, “We got a call from the Varkala Municipality for collecting details. Within minutes, we could download our marriage certificate from Malta itself.” How to use the K-SMART marriage registration platform 1. The K-SMART platform allows couples to complete their marriage registration process entirely online, from the comfort of their homes or anywhere in the world. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to use the platform: 2. Visit the K-SMART portal: Go to the official K-SMART website. The portal is accessible from any device with an internet connection.

3. Create an account: Register on the platform by creating a user account. You’ll need to enter basic details such as name, address, and contact information. 5. Submit marriage details: Fill in the necessary details regarding the marriage, including the names of the bride and groom, marriage date, witnesses, and their respective details. 7. Video KYC verification: Once the information is submitted, you and your witnesses will be asked to complete a video KYC process. This can be done using either Aadhaar-based OTP verification or email authentication. The video call is simple and can be completed using your smartphone or computer.

8. Identity confirmation: The video call will allow the authorities to confirm your identity and verify the details of the marriage. This process ensures that all parties involved are legitimate and the marriage is valid. 9. Download marriage certificate: After completing the verification, you’ll receive your digitally downloadable marriage certificate. This certificate is legally valid and can be used for official purposes. 10. No need to visit the office: The entire process is completed online, meaning you don’t need to visit the municipal office or Akshaya Centre. You can complete the entire registration process across different time zones and locations.

Benefits beyond convenience The new system also eases the burden on local self-government offices. The number of people physically appearing for marriage registrations has significantly dropped, with some municipalities reporting a reduction of up to 90 per cent. Guruvayoor Municipality, for instance, has witnessed a decrease in physical registrations, as many couples, particularly those living abroad, now opt for the online service. Abhilash, the secretary of Guruvayoor municipality, told PTI that, “Usually, after the marriage, the couple would either come to the municipality office or its special counter opened at the temple compound. The workload of physically completing these procedures was also too high. Nowadays, a large number of couples, especially those from abroad, seem to be opting for the online facility for marriage registration.”

The digital registration system ensures that all identity verifications can be completed via Aadhaar OTP or email authentication. Once the verification process is complete, couples are issued a digitally downloadable marriage certificate, making the process quick and efficient. The Road Ahead Despite its advantages, officials acknowledge that there is still a need to raise awareness about the platform. Many people are not aware that they can complete the process independently and across different locations. Santhosh Babu, the chairman and managing director of Information Kerala Mission, emphasised to PTI that, “Couples need not log in or verify the details at the same time or from the same place. They can complete the verification even across different time zones.”