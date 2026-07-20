Momentum funds can see sharp reversals; limit satellite portfolio exposure

Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company (AMC) has launched the new fund offer (NFO) for its Motilal Oswal Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Midcap 150 Momentum 30 Index Fund. The launch expands the range of smart beta momentum index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) available to investors.

These funds use a predefined, rules-based strategy to ride persistent price trends. They can outperform in a steadily rising market but may suffer sharp corrections when trends reverse. Investors must understand the underlying index, concentration risk, rebalancing frequency and the volatility they may face before they invest.

Momentum differs from value and quality strategies because it starts with price behaviour.

“Momentum investing is a price-based strategy that selects stocks with strong recent performance. Quality investing uses parameters such as return on equity, the debt-equity ratio and earnings-per-share growth variability, while value investing uses measures such as the price-to-earnings ratio, price-to-book ratio, price-to-sales ratio and dividend yield,” says Ankit Singhania, head – passive business, Edelweiss Mutual Fund.

“Momentum investing buys stocks with stronger recent price performance than their peers and avoids relatively weaker performers. It follows price trends using measures such as trailing 12-month returns adjusted for volatility,” says Chetan Kukreja, chief of research – passive funds, Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company.

“Conventional midcap index funds select stocks from the midcap universe and weight them mainly by free-float market capitalisation. Momentum funds select and weight stocks according to price momentum rather than only market capitalisation,” says Satish Dondapti, fund manager – ETF, Kotak Mutual Fund.

Conventional midcap and momentum indices may start with the same universe but construct their portfolios differently.

“One common misconception is that momentum investing ignores fundamentals. While the screening process may begin with price strength, sustained momentum is often underpinned by improving earnings, better business performance or positive industry dynamics,” says Arihant Bardia, chief investment officer and founder, Valtrust.

Price is the primary screen, but this does not make the strategy purely speculative.

“Momentum investing looks to benefit by taking positions in stocks going up and exiting them when there are signs of reversal. The strategy then moves to another set of companies whose prices show upward momentum,” says Chintan Haria, principal – investment strategy, ICICI Prudential AMC.

The underlying universe shapes the portfolio. The Nifty 200 Momentum 30 Index selects 30 companies from the Nifty 200, which comprises 100 largecap and 100 midcap companies. By contrast, a midcap momentum index remains confined to the more volatile midcap segment.

A momentum score may use six-month and 12-month price returns adjusted for volatility. The BSE Midcap 150 Momentum 30 Index, for instance, selects the 30 strongest recent performers from the BSE Midcap 150.

Momentum can perform well when the market rises steadily and leadership remains stable. Stocks that already outperform may continue to lead, which allows the index to capture the trend.

Because these products follow a passive strategy, they can cost less than actively managed funds. Periodic rebalancing removes stocks that have lost momentum and adds those with stronger trends.

“A momentum fund follows a transparent, rules-based investment process rather than relying on a fund manager’s judgement. The predefined methodology removes emotional decision-making and ensures consistency and discipline in portfolio construction,” says Kukreja.

Midcap stocks can show larger price swings and have lower liquidity. A portfolio with only 30 stocks can also develop substantial stock and sector concentration.

The downside can be severe. In 2008, the Nifty 200 Momentum 30, Nifty Midcap 150 Momentum 50 and Nifty 500 Momentum 50 indices fell 60 per cent, 65.1 per cent and 64.2 per cent, respectively.

“Momentum strategies are particularly effective in bull markets or periods of consistent upward momentum. They may, however, face sharper drawdowns when market trends reverse and tend to underperform broad market-cap indices in bear markets and flat markets,” says Singhania.

Momentum portfolios may trade more often than broad indices, which can raise transaction costs.

“Factor indices select a limited number of stocks from the underlying benchmark, creating greater concentration risk. Since these indices may rebalance only once every three or six months, they can continue holding a stock even after it has stopped meeting the strategy’s objective,” says Chirag Muni, executive director, Anand Rathi Wealth.

This lag matters most when market leadership changes quickly.

“Momentum funds generally underperform during highly volatile, range-bound or sharply reversing markets. In such phases, the index may continue holding recent winners until the next scheduled rebalancing even after market leadership changes,” says Dondapti.