Money Market funds: 6-12 month low-risk investors may consider them

Money market funds have also gained scale. As of January 31, 2025, the category was the second-largest among debt funds, with assets under management (AUM) of ~3.32 trillion, next only to liquid funds at ~5.37 trillion, according to Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data.

Money market funds can offer reasonable accrual income without taking much interest rate risk. “MMFs typically invest in commercial papers (CPs), certificates of deposit (CDs) and treasury bills (T-bills). They have a weighted average maturity of 3–9 months. They offer high-quality portfolios with diversification. Currently, MMFs with a weighted average maturity of 6–9 months can yield around 7.2–7.5 per cent per annum, compared to the repo rate, which stands at 5.25 per cent. That means clients are earning around 200 basis points more than overnight funds. This is attractive for clients with an investment horizon of at least 3 months,” says Dhawal Dalal, president and chief investment officer-fixed income, Edelweiss Mutual Fund.