RBI draft norms on mis-selling hinge on strict enforcement, quick redress

Earlier anti-bundling norms existed, but enforcement was weak. “The proposals treat conditional selling as a clear supervisory violation. They require banks to demonstrate product independence and document that customers were offered a choice. This shifts the burden of proof from the customer to the bank,” says Arora.

Bank management often sets targets for the sale of these products. While incentives may not be removed entirely, targets and payouts are likely to be moderated. They may also get linked to suitability, persistency and customer outcomes. “Reducing the pressure of targets could shift staff focus from pushing products to serving customer needs, provided enforcement is strict,” says Arora.