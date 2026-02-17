Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Finance / Personal Finance / RBI draft norms on mis-selling hinge on strict enforcement, quick redress

RBI draft norms on mis-selling hinge on strict enforcement, quick redress

Customers must stay vigilant and avoid falling prey as mis-selling is not easy to prove

RBI
premium
According to the draft guidelines, banks must assess a product’s suitability and appropriateness before they sell it to a customer. They must document customer needs and be able to demonstrate that assessment later.
Himali Patel
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 4:32 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
For a long time, customers who have walked into bank branches for routine banking needs have been mis-sold third-party products, especially insurance. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently issued draft proposals to tighten the way banks advertise, market and sell third-party products.
 
Types of mis-selling 
Bank staff often sell insurance to customers who want to open a fixed deposit, promising higher guaranteed returns. They often do not explain the product’s complexity, the terms and conditions for early withdrawal and other key aspects.
 
“Mis-selling also takes the form of bundling policies with loans or deposits,” says Shilpa Arora, co-founder and COO, Insurance Samadhan. A bank may, for instance, refuse a home loan unless the customer buys a policy from the bank to cover that loan.
 
In the past, bank staff have sold regular-premium products, with high annual premiums, as single-premium products. Customers realise the truth only later — that they have to pay the same high premium for several years. Many default on further payments, incurring steep losses. Banks may also hide key exclusions and charges.
 
The RBI draft proposes a number of steps to reduce such mis-selling.
 
Suitability and appropriateness checks 
According to the draft guidelines, banks must assess a product’s suitability and appropriateness before they sell it to a customer. They must document customer needs and be able to demonstrate that assessment later.
 
Earlier, sellers would take customers’ signatures on application documents. When customers later alleged mis-selling, they cited the signatures as evidence of consent. The draft says consent will not suffice if the product does not match the customer’s profile.
 
“Customer needs must be assessed using age at entry, existing liabilities, risk tolerance and paying capacity. For instance, retired senior citizens with no active financial liabilities may not need complex insurance products. Insurance should also be sold primarily as a protection tool rather than as an investment product,” says Arora.
 
Forced or conditional bundling 
Banks have often told customers that loan approval depends on their buying an insurance or investment product. They have also linked better loan terms to such purchases.
 
Earlier anti-bundling norms existed, but enforcement was weak. “The proposals treat conditional selling as a clear supervisory violation. They require banks to demonstrate product independence and document that customers were offered a choice. This shifts the burden of proof from the customer to the bank,” says Arora.
 
Sales incentives for staff to be curbed 
Bank staff mis-sell because their incentive structure rewards the sale of third-party products. The draft proposals aim to curb this driver.
 
Bank management often sets targets for the sale of these products. While incentives may not be removed entirely, targets and payouts are likely to be moderated. They may also get linked to suitability, persistency and customer outcomes. “Reducing the pressure of targets could shift staff focus from pushing products to serving customer needs, provided enforcement is strict,” says Arora.
 
Customer remediation 
Customer remediation aims to restore the customer to the position they would have been in if mis-selling had not occurred. “It can include refund of premiums or charges, payment of interest or compensation and penalty-free cancellation,” says Arun Ramamurthy, co-founder, Staywell.Health.
 
Sudhish Ramteke, associate director, Anand Rathi Insurance Brokers, points out that this provision raises the financial and reputational cost of mis-selling for banks.
 
Will the new norms curb mis-selling? 
Experts say the draft rules are well-designed and focus strongly on customer protection. “They address issues like commission- or incentive-driven targets, poor suitability checks, forced bundling and weak disclosure. They are also supported by refunds and corrections. They thus make it riskier for banks to sell unsuitable products,” says Ramteke.
 
One key shift is that the norms treat mis-selling as systemic, not incidental. “They tighten disclosure standards and impose clearer accountability on banks,” says Raheel Patel, partner, Gandhi Law Associates.
 
However, execution risks remain. “Success will depend on stricter enforcement and quick resolution of complaints,” says Ramteke.
 
These provisions will be effective only if mis-selling is proven. “Most customers will find it difficult to prove mis-selling,” says Ramamurthy. He adds that customer awareness also needs to improve.
 
Lacunae and concerns 
Experts say while the proposed rules are stronger than the earlier norms, a few lacunae remain that banks may exploit. “Key terms such as suitability, mis-selling and loss are loosely defined. Such loose definitions may allow banks to defend poor or forced sales using paperwork,” says Ramteke. Sales staff and agents may use subtle pressure tactics that are hard to prove.
 
“Without mandatory audio-visual recording of sales conversations for high-risk products, disputes will remain in evidentiary grey zones,” says Patel.
 
The writer is a Mumbai-based independent journalist
 
Precautions to avoid mis-selling
 
Get policy wordings, key features and illustrations in writing
 
Don’t buy long-term, complex products for short-term needs
 
Resist forced sales by demanding such requests in writing
 
Never sign blank proposal forms or papers
 
Record sales calls where possible
 
Use free-look period for review; cancel if product is unsuitable
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

₹2-3 cr homes sell fastest as housing conversion time hits 3-year low

No credit history? This FD-backed credit card offers cashback on UPI spends

India deal values fall 60% in Jan 2026 to $7.2 bn as big-ticket M&A stalls

Money returns EMs, gold ETF flows surge to ₹24,000 cr, equity inflows cool

Pension savings with health insurance? NPS may introduce new option

Topics :RBIBanking sectorBanksFinance NewsPersonal Finance

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story