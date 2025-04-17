Monk loses Rs 2.5 cr in 'digital arrest': How to be safe against scam

Swami Supradiptananda, the secretary of the Ramakrishna Mission Ashram in Gwalior, lost more than Rs 2 crore to cyber cheats who threatened and harassed him for over 26 days, according to media reports. It is a case of ‘digital arrest’, involving the monk being coerced through video calls into transferring funds to multiple bank accounts.

What is the case?

According to reports, the fraud began on March 17 when Supradiptananda received a video call from an individual impersonating a police officer from Nashik, Maharashtra. The caller alleged that the monk's name had surfaced in a money laundering case linked to businessman Naresh Goyal. The fraudsters convinced him that cooperation with their investigation was necessary to avoid legal repercussions.

They demanded that Supradiptananda be in contact with them through video calls during which they forced him to transfer funds in multiple installments, under the guise that his cooperation would clear his name.

In total, Rs 2.52 crore was transferred to 12 different bank accounts across India. The fraudsters said they would return the money by April 15, claiming they were taking it as part of a verification process. When the funds were not returned as promised, Supradiptananda filed a complaint with the police.

How to recognise a scam

Fraudsters claim to be police, customs, income tax, or investigative agency officials.

They allege a fake arrest warrant or investigation against you.

They insist on video calls to create a false sense of legitimacy.

Victims are pressured to keep cameras and microphones on and avoid contacting anyone else.

They demand urgent payments, often described as fines, security deposits, or investigation fees.

Safety tips to avoid falling victim

Be suspicious of immediate payment requests: Legitimate authorities never demand instant payments over phone or online transfers. If asked for urgent money transfers, hang up immediately.

Do not share personal or financial information: Never disclose sensitive data like Aadhaar numbers, bank details, passwords, or OTPs to anyone over phone, email, or messaging apps. Fraudsters use this information to steal your identity or access your accounts.

Verify the caller’s identity independently: If you receive a call claiming to be from a government agency, hang up and contact the official department directly using verified contact details. Do not trust phone numbers or email addresses provided by the caller.

Avoid engaging in video calls with unknown callers: Scammers use video calls to intimidate and isolate victims. Do not accept video calls from unknown or suspicious sources, especially if pressured to keep the call ongoing.

Stay calm and think rationally: Scammers rely on panic and fear to manipulate victims. Take a moment to breathe, assess the situation logically, and do not act under pressure