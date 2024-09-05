Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Monthly SIP of Rs 10k since 2021 grows to Rs 5.6 lakh for this Value Fund

A monthly SIP of Rs. 10,000 since inception, which totals to Rs 3,60,000, would have grown to Rs 5,62,088, delivering an XIRR of 31.23% as of 31st August 2024 as against BSE 500 TRI XIRR of 27.08%.

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
Sep 05 2024
Canara Robeco Value Fund, an open-ended equity scheme, which was launched on September 3, 2021, has delivered returns of 23.62% since inception and 42.88% over the last one year, compared to the benchmark index of 18.42% and 41.14%, respectively. In comparison, the benchmark BSE 500 TRI has given a return of 27.08%. The open-ended equity scheme from Canara Robeco Mutual Fund recently completed its third years of its launch. 

 The scheme has assets under management of Rs 1,308.77 crore as of 31st August 2024. It follows the value style of investing which aims at buying fundamentally strong stocks that are trading below their intrinsic value.  The benchmark index of the fund is BSE 500 TRI.

 Over 95% of the portfolio is allocated to equities, with more than 60% of its amount invested in large cap stocks alone. The ‘intrinsic Value’ strategy that the scheme follows, relies on the analytical and behavioural edge to generate investor's alpha with higher focus on stocks trading below their intrinsic value with a sufficient amount of ‘Margin of Safety’. 

The scheme may be suitable for investors with a long-term investment horizon, who are seeking risk-adjusted returns. The scheme invests across market capitalisation with a mix of bottom-up and top-down strategies.

The Canara Robeco Value Fund is managed by Vishal Mishra - Fund Manager and Silky Jain - Assistant Fund Manager.

The fund has the majority of its money invested in Financial, Energy, Technology, Consumer Staples, Healthcare sectors.

 The fund's top 5 holdings are in ICICI Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., NTPC Ltd..

Entry Load: Nil
Exit Load: 1% - If redeemed/switched out within 365 days from the date of allotment, Nil - if redeemed / switched out after 365 days from the date of allotment.

Top ten holdings of the Fund

Disclaimer: Mutual Fund Investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

 

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 10:42 AM IST

