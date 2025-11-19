Home / Finance / Personal Finance / More Indians buying insurance add-ons, Hyderabad leads trend: Report

More Indians buying insurance add-ons, Hyderabad leads trend: Report

Men prefer to buy features for financial protection after severe accidents and women choose 'critical illness riders'

life insurance, insurance
life insurance, insurance
Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 2:40 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian families are increasingly buying insurance policies that give them optional add-ons against disability, critical illness and income disruption, according to data from Policybazaar. The trend is sharper in Southern cities and among younger, salaried consumers.
 

South India leads in comprehensive cover

 
Rider attachment is highest in South India, where nearly 45–47 per cent of customers add at least one extra protection layer. This is twice the uptake seen in Northern markets, underscoring higher awareness and stronger risk-management behaviour in cities like Hyderabad, Kochi and Bengaluru.
 
Other regions are catching up, but at a slower pace:
 
East: 32–34 per cent rider attachment
 
West: 30–31 per cent
 
North: 21–23 per cent
 
Hyderabad stands out nationally, with more than half of all buyers opting for bundled protection.
 

Men and women are buying riders for different reasons.

 
Men prefer accidental death benefit (ADB) and accidental total permanent disability (ATPD) riders, which offer income support after severe accidents.
 
Women are increasingly choosing critical illness (CI) riders, particularly those offering cancer-related benefits, suggesting a rising focus on long-term health risks.
 
Metro cities with younger, affluent populations, such as Hyderabad (12–13 per cent) and Bengaluru (10–11 per cent), show the strongest uptake of CI riders.
 

Waiver of Premium grows sharply

 
One of the fastest-growing add-ons is the waiver of premium (WOP) rider, which keeps the policy active if the policyholder becomes disabled. Its uptake has risen by 42.5 per cent between July and October 2025, driven largely by women and residents of top metros.
 
  • Premium-heavy markets like Hyderabad and Bengaluru have significantly influenced this surge.
  • Higher covers shift preference towards health-linked riders
  • Behaviour changes sharply with higher sum assured.
  • For covers below Rs 2 crore, buyers lean towards accidental death riders.
 
For larger covers, customers increasingly choose Critical Illness riders, signalling a move towards protection against lifestyle diseases and long-term medical costs.
 

NRI buyers prioritise disability protection

 
Among non-resident Indians, rider adoption is even higher.
ATPD attachment is 42.1 per cent, making disability cover the most important add-on in this segment.
 
This indicates a strong focus on safeguarding family income in case of catastrophic disability, not just death.
 
If you already have a term plan or are planning to buy one, rider selection can make the difference between basic coverage and a more realistic, practical financial shield. With rising lifestyle risks and uncertain health costs, riders are no longer optional add-ons, they are becoming essential tools for overall financial resilience.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kajol rents out Goregaon retail unit for ₹6.9L/month, nets ₹8.6 cr in 9 yrs

7 in 10 trips in India planned by women, changing travel industry: Report

NCR defies nationwide rental slowdown; Greater Noida sees 29.5% surge

₹92 lakh monthly rent! DHL takes 4.2L sq ft warehouse on lease in Bhiwandi

Why you need 3 bank accounts - not one - to take control of your money

Topics :Finance NewsHealth InsuranceTerm insuranceBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story