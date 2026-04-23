Multi-asset fund-of-funds: Active option suits alpha, risk control seekers

Cons: The broad and varied mandates of these active FoFs also create risks and uncertainties. “The investor may not know what kind of exposure the fund will take within equities, the market capitalisation segments the fund may take exposure to. The fund can also move into thematic funds. These decisions are taken by the fund manager and are not under the investor’s control,” says Kaustubh Belapurkar, director – manager research, Morningstar Investment Research India.