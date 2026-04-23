Multi-asset fund-of-funds: Active option suits alpha, risk control seekers

A multi-asset allocation fund, by contrast, invests directly in securities such as stocks, bonds, and commodity ETFs. “These funds must invest in at least three asset classes, with a minimum allocation of 10 per cent to each,” says Mehta. These asset classes typically include equity, debt, and others such as gold or real estate investment trusts (REITs).
“In a multi-asset allocation fund, the fund manager actively manages both the asset allocation and the selection of securities within each asset class,” says Mehta.
Pros: In a multi-asset FoF, a single fund gives investors exposure to multiple asset classes through the underlying funds. Its main appeal is simplicity. “Investors seeking a hands-free, one-stop solution get access to a ready-made portfolio,” says Mehta.