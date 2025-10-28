Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Nadiadwala Grandson buys two luxury flats in Mumbai's Prabhadevi for ₹37 cr

Nadiadwala Grandson buys two luxury flats in Mumbai's Prabhadevi for ₹37 cr

Both transactions were registered in October 2025.

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 1:03 PM IST
Bollywood production company Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has purchased two premium apartments in Mumbai’s upscale Prabhadevi locality for a combined value of ₹36.57 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards from the Maharashtra Inspector General of Registration (IGR) portal. Both transactions were registered in October 2025.
 
Inside the Transactions
 
The first property, valued at ₹18.57 crore, is located in Hubtown Twenty Five South North, a prominent luxury development in South Mumbai. The apartment has a RERA carpet area of 2,390 sq. ft., an additional 208 sq. ft. of space, and includes two car parking spaces. The company paid ₹1.11 crore in stamp duty and ₹30,000 in registration charges, as per IGR data.
 
The second apartment, also in the same building, is priced at ₹18 crore and features a RERA carpet area of 221.30 sq. m. (2,382 sq. ft.) plus an additional 12.86 sq. m. (138 sq. ft.). This unit also includes two car parking spaces, with stamp duty of ₹1.08 crore and registration charges of ₹30,000.
 
Why Prabhadevi Remains Mumbai’s Luxe Hotspot
 
Located along Veer Savarkar Marg and flanked by Worli and Dadar, Prabhadevi has long been one of South Mumbai’s most coveted residential districts. Its proximity to Lower Parel, Nariman Point, and Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) — the city’s major business hubs — makes it ideal for business professionals and celebrities alike.
 
Beyond its connectivity, the neighborhood is known for its blend of heritage landmarks and modern skyscrapers, most notably the Siddhivinayak Temple, and an array of premium lifestyle amenities, including top schools, hospitals, and boutique retail spaces.
 
Real estate consultants note that Prabhadevi’s average property prices range between ₹65,000 and ₹80,000 per sq. ft., depending on location and project specifications. T
 
About Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment
 
Founded by Sajid Nadiadwala, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. is among India’s leading film production houses, known for blockbuster franchises such as Housefull, Baaghi, and Kick. Based in Mumbai, the company has been instrumental in shaping mainstream Hindi cinema through high-production-value films spanning action, comedy, and family entertainment.
 
Over the years, the studio has collaborated with leading Bollywood actors and directors, cementing its reputation as a powerhouse of storytelling and cinematic innovation. Its recent foray into OTT co-productions and multi-studio partnerships reflects its ongoing evolution within India’s entertainment ecosystem.

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 1:03 PM IST

