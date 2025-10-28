Experion's ₹2,500-cr Gurugram bet: TATA to build 45-Storey 'Trillion'

In one of Gurugram’s biggest residential construction deals this year, global realtor Experion Developers has awarded an ₹800-crore contract to TATA Projects for its flagship luxury project, The Trillion, located in Sector 48, Gurgaon.

Spanning 2.5 million square feet, The Trillion will comprise 45 floors per tower, positioning it among the tallest residential developments in the region. The project is part of Experion’s larger ₹2,500-crore investment plan in Gurugram, reflecting the company’s strong bet on the premium housing segment.

Registered with the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HARERA), The Trillion promises to feature state-of-the-art amenities, curated lifestyle experiences, and sustainable design, setting new benchmarks for high-rise living in North India.

The announcement comes as the NCR real estate market continues to see traction in luxury housing. According to data from Knight Frank India, luxury homes (priced above ₹1.5 crore) accounted for nearly 32% of total residential sales in Gurugram during the first half of 2025 — a segment driven by end-user aspirations and rising disposable incomes. “Our partnership with TATA Projects marks a key milestone in our journey to create sustainable, high-quality residential communities,” said B.K. Malagi, Vice Chairman, Experion Developers. “With an overall investment of around ₹2,500 crore, The Trillion embodies our commitment to delivering world-class homes for our customers.”