Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Worli's new crown jewel: Godrej eyes ₹10,000 Cr from luxury Trilogy project

Worli's new crown jewel: Godrej eyes ₹10,000 Cr from luxury Trilogy project

Godrej Properties Mumbai Launch: ₹10,000-Crore Worli Redevelopment Gets MahaRERA Nod

Godrej Properties
Representative image
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 9:14 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Realtor Godrej Properties on Monday unveiled plans for a landmark residential development in Worli that is expected to generate over ₹10,000 crore in gross revenue. 
 
In a regulatory filing, the company confirmed that the project – named Godrej Trilogy – spans 2.63 acres in the prime South-Mumbai enclave of Worli, and will comprise three residential towers.
 
Phase 1 comprises two of the towers — “Seaturf” and “Seafront” — offering about 11 lakh sq ft of saleable area, and has now secured the registration certificate from the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA).
 
“We will aim to deliver a landmark development… the location offers a rare combination of scale, connectivity and visibility,” said Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO of Godrej Properties. 
 
Strategic Significance
 
The project represents a clear strategic move by Godrej Properties into ultra-premium residential inventory in South Mumbai, a market characterised by strong scarcity, high demand and steep pricing. The site is located off Dr Annie Besant Road, adjacent to the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, and affords Arabian Sea views – positioning it in a segment where land supply is limited and willingness to pay is higher.
 
By securing MahaRERA registration for Phase 1 early, the company has de-risked a key regulatory step, enabling launch in the current quarter and signalling readiness to the market.
 
Implications for Business and Market
 
For Godrej Properties, realising a  ₹10,000 crore revenue potential from a single project is a substantive boost — especially given the mixed macro-environment in Indian residential real estate with rising interest rates, regulatory scrutiny and slower buyer sentiment in mid-segments. 
 
Godrej Properties said the first phase will be launched in the current quarter and is expected to contribute meaningfully to its South Mumbai residential portfolio.
 
This is part of a joint development to redevelop a prime land parcel.
 
Risks & Watch-Points
 
Execution risk: Large scale luxury projects face longer gestation, higher costs and require sustained demand. Even premium markets are not immune to macro headwinds (interest rates, affordability).
 
Pricing pressure: While South Mumbai is scarcity-driven, developers still face scrutiny over delivery timelines, regulatory overlays, and buyer sentiment.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

High-value festive buys rule Diwali: 42% spent over ₹50,000 on credit cards

Premium

Bank nomination rules amended to align with will, avoid disputes

Missed something in your ITR? You can still correct it with ITR-U

Gold loan or gold overdraft? Know the smarter way to borrow against gold

Is your financial advisor legit? Here's how to check Sebi registration

Topics :Worli

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story