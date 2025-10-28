Worli's new crown jewel: Godrej eyes ₹10,000 Cr from luxury Trilogy project
Godrej Properties Mumbai Launch: ₹10,000-Crore Worli Redevelopment Gets MahaRERA NodSunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
Realtor Godrej Properties on Monday unveiled plans for a landmark residential development in Worli that is expected to generate over ₹10,000 crore in gross revenue.
In a regulatory filing, the company confirmed that the project – named Godrej Trilogy – spans 2.63 acres in the prime South-Mumbai enclave of Worli, and will comprise three residential towers.
Phase 1 comprises two of the towers — “Seaturf” and “Seafront” — offering about 11 lakh sq ft of saleable area, and has now secured the registration certificate from the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA).
“We will aim to deliver a landmark development… the location offers a rare combination of scale, connectivity and visibility,” said Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO of Godrej Properties.
Strategic Significance
The project represents a clear strategic move by Godrej Properties into ultra-premium residential inventory in South Mumbai, a market characterised by strong scarcity, high demand and steep pricing. The site is located off Dr Annie Besant Road, adjacent to the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, and affords Arabian Sea views – positioning it in a segment where land supply is limited and willingness to pay is higher.
By securing MahaRERA registration for Phase 1 early, the company has de-risked a key regulatory step, enabling launch in the current quarter and signalling readiness to the market.
Implications for Business and Market
For Godrej Properties, realising a ₹10,000 crore revenue potential from a single project is a substantive boost — especially given the mixed macro-environment in Indian residential real estate with rising interest rates, regulatory scrutiny and slower buyer sentiment in mid-segments.
Godrej Properties said the first phase will be launched in the current quarter and is expected to contribute meaningfully to its South Mumbai residential portfolio.
This is part of a joint development to redevelop a prime land parcel.
Risks & Watch-Points
Execution risk: Large scale luxury projects face longer gestation, higher costs and require sustained demand. Even premium markets are not immune to macro headwinds (interest rates, affordability).
Pricing pressure: While South Mumbai is scarcity-driven, developers still face scrutiny over delivery timelines, regulatory overlays, and buyer sentiment.
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices