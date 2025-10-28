Worli's new crown jewel: Godrej eyes ₹10,000 Cr from luxury Trilogy project

Realtor Godrej Properties on Monday unveiled plans for a landmark residential development in Worli that is expected to generate over ₹10,000 crore in gross revenue.

In a regulatory filing, the company confirmed that the project – named Godrej Trilogy – spans 2.63 acres in the prime South-Mumbai enclave of Worli, and will comprise three residential towers.

Phase 1 comprises two of the towers — “Seaturf” and “Seafront” — offering about 11 lakh sq ft of saleable area, and has now secured the registration certificate from the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA).

“We will aim to deliver a landmark development… the location offers a rare combination of scale, connectivity and visibility,” said Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO of Godrej Properties.

Strategic Significance The project represents a clear strategic move by Godrej Properties into ultra-premium residential inventory in South Mumbai, a market characterised by strong scarcity, high demand and steep pricing. The site is located off Dr Annie Besant Road, adjacent to the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, and affords Arabian Sea views – positioning it in a segment where land supply is limited and willingness to pay is higher. By securing MahaRERA registration for Phase 1 early, the company has de-risked a key regulatory step, enabling launch in the current quarter and signalling readiness to the market. Implications for Business and Market

For Godrej Properties, realising a ₹10,000 crore revenue potential from a single project is a substantive boost — especially given the mixed macro-environment in Indian residential real estate with rising interest rates, regulatory scrutiny and slower buyer sentiment in mid-segments. Godrej Properties said the first phase will be launched in the current quarter and is expected to contribute meaningfully to its South Mumbai residential portfolio. This is part of a joint development to redevelop a prime land parcel. Risks & Watch-Points Execution risk: Large scale luxury projects face longer gestation, higher costs and require sustained demand. Even premium markets are not immune to macro headwinds (interest rates, affordability).