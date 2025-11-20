Home / Finance / Personal Finance / NBCC Sells 609 Amrapali units in Greater Noida for ₹1,070 cr via E-Auction

NBCC Sells 609 Amrapali units in Greater Noida for ₹1,070 cr via E-Auction

AU Real Estate has acquired the selling rights for Aspire Leisure Valley, a premium residential development by NBCC, as part of a ₹1,069 crore transaction that also includes Aspire Centurion Park.

Smog, Noida Pollution
NBCC’s latest sale will support liquidity for ongoing construction and provide confidence to homebuyers who have faced years of uncertainty.
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 11:11 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
State-owned construction major NBCC (India) Ltd has sold 609 residential units in Greater Noida (West) for ₹1,069.43 crore through an e-auction, marking a major step forward in the long-delayed completion of Amrapali Group’s stalled housing projects.
 
In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, NBCC said the units were part of two projects—Aspire Leisure Valley and Aspire Centurian Park—being completed under the supervision of the Supreme Court-appointed Amrapali Stalled Projects Investments Reconstruction Establishment (ASPIRE). The company will receive a 1% marketing fee on the total sale value. NBCC has not disclosed the name of the buyer in its filing.
 
AU Real Estate Confirms Purchase of Sales Rights
 
Shortly after the NBCC announcement, Delhi-based AU Real Estate issued a statement confirming that it has acquired the selling rights for Aspire Leisure Valley (Phase 2) and Aspire Centurian Park.
 
According to the firm, the combined transaction value of ₹1,069 crore covers all 609 units sold in the e-auction.
Breakdown of the purchase:
 
462 units in Aspire Leisure Valley: ₹696.20 crore
 
147 units in Aspire Centurian Park: ₹373.23 crore
 
AU Real Estate Director Ashish Agarwal said the company has launched Aspire Leisure Valley at an introductory price of ₹7,979 per sq ft, targeting buyers looking for ready-to-move and near-complete homes in the Noida Extension micro-market.
 
Major Boost to SC-Monitored Amrapali Revival
 
The sale marks significant progress in the Supreme Court-monitored revival of the heavily delayed Amrapali projects. The Court had directed the establishment of ASPIRE and appointed NBCC to complete nearly 38,000 stalled flats across Amrapali projects, with a total estimated completion cost of ₹8,300 crore.
 
NBCC’s latest sale will support liquidity for ongoing construction and provide confidence to homebuyers who have faced years of uncertainty.
 
Aspire Leisure Valley is part of NBCC Leisure Valley and is located in Techzone IV, Greater Noida West, less than a one-minute drive from D-Mart and approximately ten minutes from Central Noida. The development features residential towers offering 3BHK units of 2,176 sq. ft. and 2,188 sq. ft.
 
The project will be positioned under the AUSI Life framework, which includes Aqua Zones, Undercroft Areas, Sports Zones, and Interactive Zones, elements designed to enhance community engagement, recreation, and overall well-being.
 
Residents will have access to a G+2 community centre equipped with wellness amenities, recreational zones, fitness spaces, and social engagement areas. The project benefits from strong connectivity via the Noida–Greater Noida Link Road and NH-24, proximity to Sector 51 Metro Station (Aqua Line), the upcoming Gaur Chowk metro station, Ghaziabad Railway Station, and both IGI Airport and the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar. Retail, healthcare, and educational infrastructure in the vicinity further enhance its locational advantages.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Khan mkt falls to 24th globally, London, Milan, New York top retail rents

Premium

Allocate 30-70% of your equity portfolio to large-cap funds, say experts

Travel insurance worries? These top premium cards give the best benefits

Startup costs feeling heavy? Karnataka's IT policy could lighten the load

More Indians buying insurance add-ons, Hyderabad leads trend: Report

Topics :NBCC

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story