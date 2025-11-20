NBCC Sells 609 Amrapali units in Greater Noida for ₹1,070 cr via E-Auction

State-owned construction major NBCC (India) Ltd has sold 609 residential units in Greater Noida (West) for ₹1,069.43 crore through an e-auction, marking a major step forward in the long-delayed completion of Amrapali Group’s stalled housing projects.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, NBCC said the units were part of two projects—Aspire Leisure Valley and Aspire Centurian Park—being completed under the supervision of the Supreme Court-appointed Amrapali Stalled Projects Investments Reconstruction Establishment (ASPIRE). The company will receive a 1% marketing fee on the total sale value. NBCC has not disclosed the name of the buyer in its filing.

AU Real Estate Confirms Purchase of Sales Rights

Shortly after the NBCC announcement, Delhi-based AU Real Estate issued a statement confirming that it has acquired the selling rights for Aspire Leisure Valley (Phase 2) and Aspire Centurian Park. According to the firm, the combined transaction value of ₹1,069 crore covers all 609 units sold in the e-auction. Breakdown of the purchase: 462 units in Aspire Leisure Valley: ₹696.20 crore 147 units in Aspire Centurian Park: ₹373.23 crore AU Real Estate Director Ashish Agarwal said the company has launched Aspire Leisure Valley at an introductory price of ₹7,979 per sq ft, targeting buyers looking for ready-to-move and near-complete homes in the Noida Extension micro-market.

Major Boost to SC-Monitored Amrapali Revival The sale marks significant progress in the Supreme Court-monitored revival of the heavily delayed Amrapali projects. The Court had directed the establishment of ASPIRE and appointed NBCC to complete nearly 38,000 stalled flats across Amrapali projects, with a total estimated completion cost of ₹8,300 crore. NBCC’s latest sale will support liquidity for ongoing construction and provide confidence to homebuyers who have faced years of uncertainty. Aspire Leisure Valley is part of NBCC Leisure Valley and is located in Techzone IV, Greater Noida West, less than a one-minute drive from D-Mart and approximately ten minutes from Central Noida. The development features residential towers offering 3BHK units of 2,176 sq. ft. and 2,188 sq. ft.