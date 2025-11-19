Travel insurance worries? These top premium cards give the best benefits

As Indians gear up for the peak travel season, premium credit cards are emerging as a practical way to add insurance protection to overseas trips. While these benefits do not replace a full standalone travel policy, they can cushion common risks such as medical emergencies, baggage issues or flight delays, provided travellers pay for the trip using the card. Here are the leading options, based on information from official bank websites and BankBazaar.com.

Premium cards with strong travel cover

- HDFC Infinia Metal Edition

According to HDFC Bank’s official benefits document, the card offers:

Emergency medical cover up to USD 62,500 during international travel Air accidental death: USD 375,000 Baggage delay: Up to USD 688 Flight delay: Up to USD 313 The annual fee is Rs 12,500, with a spend-based waiver. Key exclusions include pre-existing conditions and high-risk sports. - ICICI Bank Emeralde Private Metal Credit Card Rs 3 crore air accidental death cover Overseas medical cover: Up to Rs 15 lakh Baggage loss, passport loss and flight delay protection The annual fee is Rs 12,000, waived at Rs 15 lakh annual spends

- SBI Card Elite Checked-in baggage loss: Up to Rs 72,000 Baggage delay and flight delay reimbursements While its earlier air accident cover has been discontinued, its low travel fees and lounge access make it popular for budget-conscious families. - Axis Bank Magnus Credit Card According to Axis Bank’s T&Cs, the Magnus offers: Rs 2.5 crore air accident cover Emergency overseas medical cover: USD 50,000 Trip delay/cancellation: up to USD 5,000 Annual fee: Rs 10,000, waived on Rs 15 lakh annual spends. Additional strong options

These are few more cards to consider along with their benefits, according to Bankbazaar.com: - IndusInd Bank Celesta Credit Card Rs 25 lakh air accident cover Lost baggage: Rs 1 lakh Delayed baggage: Rs 25,000 Lost passport: Rs 50,000 Joining fee: Rs 25,000; annual fee Rs 5,000. - Axis Bank Privilege Credit Card Rs 2.5 crore air accident cover Baggage loss: USD 500 Trip cancellation: Rs 2 lakh Annual/ joining fee: Rs 1,500, waived on spends of Rs 5 lakh. - HDFC Bank Regalia Credit Card