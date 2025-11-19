Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Allocate 30-70% of your equity portfolio to large-cap funds, say experts

Allocate 30-70% of your equity portfolio to large-cap funds, say experts

Large-cap funds have shown steady performance, with recent results pointing to improving earnings momentum across leading companies. Experts say valuations look appealing for long-term investors

mutual funds, factor funds, active momentum, multi-factor funds, ICICI Prudential, Bandhan MF, Kotak MF, Mirae Asset, quantitative investing, equity funds
Large-cap funds have outperformed mid- and small-caps over the past year, offering stability and fair valuations even as investor interest remains subdued. | Illustration: Binay Sinha
Sarbajeet K Sen Gurugram
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 3:58 PM IST
Large-cap equity funds have delivered steady performance in the past year. For the year ended November 18, 2025, they returned 9.2 per cent on average, compared to 8.6 per cent for mid-cap funds and 2.4 per cent for small-cap funds. 
“Large-cap funds provide stability, liquidity, and consistency — three essential pillars of long-term wealth creation. These companies have proven track records, predictable earnings, and leadership positions in their respective industries. They should be permanent, core holdings in every investor’s equity portfolio,” says Sirshendu Basu, head – products, Bandhan Asset Management Company (AMC). 
Despite this resilience, investor interest remains muted. According to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), large-cap equity funds saw net inflows of ₹971 crore in October 2025, the lowest since July 2024.
 
What defines the large-cap universe for mutual fund investors? 
Large-cap funds invest a minimum of 80 per cent in the top 100 companies by market capitalisation. Indices such as the Nifty 50, Nifty Next 50, and Nifty 100 track this segment. The Nifty 100 Index offers diversified exposure to 17 sectors. Investors can choose from both active and passive large-cap fund options.
 
Why do large-cap funds act as steady compounders? 
Large-cap stocks are typically well-established names with long-term track records. Many have weathered tough phases in the economy in the past and have strong balance sheets, experienced management, and robust governance frameworks. “Large-cap funds are less prone to sharp market swings compared to mid- and small-cap funds and may offer comparatively steady performance over time, especially during economic downturns. Stocks held by large-cap funds are highly traded, making it easier to enter or exit positions,” says Abhinav Sharma, fund manager, Tata Asset Management.
 
Are valuations offering opportunities in large caps now? 
Experts say valuations in the large-cap segment remain appealing for long-term investors. “Large-cap stocks have undergone a healthy phase of consolidation and now appear fairly valued, offering selective opportunities for investors. Importantly, earnings momentum for several large-cap companies has begun to pick up, as reflected in the recent second-quarter results.  Additionally, any reversal in foreign institutional investor (FII) flows could favour large caps, making them an attractive tactical allocation,” says Sorbh Gupta, head – equity, Bajaj Finserv Asset Management. 
Large-cap equities are also less volatile than mid- and small-cap stocks, making them suitable for risk-averse investors.
 
Why is alpha generation harder in the large-cap segment? 
These stocks are widely researched by analysts and hence efficiently priced, leaving limited scope for fund managers to beat their benchmarks. According to SPIVA (S&P Indices Versus Active) India’s mid-year 2025 scorecard, 89.6 per cent of large-cap funds underperformed the S&P India LargeMidcap Index over the five years ended June 30, 2025. 
“In an economic up-cycle, where markets tend to be broad-based, large-cap funds may give lower returns compared to small- or mid-cap funds,” says Sharma.
 
How much should investors allocate to large-cap funds? 
Large caps should ideally form the core of individual investors’ equity portfolios. “Large-cap funds serve as the core of a balanced portfolio. While 40–60 per cent of the equity portion of a portfolio should be in large-cap funds for balanced investors, conservative investors may go as high as 70 per cent, focusing on capital preservation and steady growth. Aggressive investors can keep around 30–40 per cent in large caps, using the rest for higher-risk, higher-return segments like mid and small caps,” says Basu. 
Investors should maintain a long-term view. “An ideal holding period is generally seven years or more, allowing the fund to ride through market cycles and capitalise on long-term growth,” says Gupta.
 
The writer is a Gurugram-based independent journalist

large-cap fundsMutual FundsYour moneyPersonal Finance Equity fundsAmfi

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

