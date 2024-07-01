Nearly 72% women now take investment decisions independently, says study

A study by Axis Mutual Fund has revealed a significant shift in the landscape of financial investments in India, as an increasing number of women are now making independent investment decisions.

Titled ‘Women Investment Behaviour Report 2024’, the study highlights that nearly 72 per cent of women now make autonomous investment decisions, marking a pivotal shift.

The comprehensive study, which analysed data from over 10 million Axis MF customers and included a nationwide survey, revealed several key insights.

Financial independence: An impressive 71.9 per cent of women are making independent investment decisions, with this trend being even more pronounced among younger generations. 75 per cent of women aged 25-34 and 70 per cent aged 35-44 are taking control of their financial futures.



Long-term vision: Women investors are demonstrating a strong inclination towards long-term investing. They invest 25 per cent higher amounts per investor and maintain an average investment corpus 37 per cent higher than men. This strategic approach has resulted in 22 per cent higher persistence in mutual fund investments over a five-year period.



Digital adoption: The proportion of women investors using fintech channels has skyrocketed from 14 per cent to 55 per cent in just five years, showcasing their adaptability to technological advancements in the financial sector.



Regional differences: The study revealed interesting geographical distinctions in investment preferences. Women in B30 cities (beyond the top 30) show a preference for traditional investments like fixed deposits and gold, alongside mutual funds. In contrast, their counterparts in T30 cities are exploring newer avenues such as stocks and startups.

B Gopkumar, MD&CEO of Axis AMC, emphasised the importance of understanding these evolving trends.

“The mutual fund industry is undergoing a dynamic shift as more people, particularly women, embrace investing in mutual funds as part of their financial strategy. Understanding the evolving investor landscape, especially regarding women’s preferences, is crucial for continued growth.”

The study also revealed that women constitute 30 per cent of Axis Mutual Fund's customer base and hold approximately 35 per cent of the total Assets Under Management (AUM).

Ashish Gupta, CIO of Axis AMC, added, “The fact that our 2.2 million women investors have made an average gain of over Rs. 80,000 speaks volumes about their growing financial acumen.”

This shift towards financial independence and savvy investing among women is not just beneficial for individual households but also contributes significantly to the broader economy. As women continue to reshape the investment landscape, financial institutions are recognising the need to tailor their offerings and educational programs to support this growing demographic of empowered investors.



As the financial sector continues to evolve, the rising tide of women investors is set to play a crucial role in shaping the future of investments in India.