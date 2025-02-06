Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / Personal Finance / New I-T bill not to have provisos; may come up in Cabinet on Friday

New I-T bill not to have provisos; may come up in Cabinet on Friday

The new bill, which will replace the six-decade-old Income Tax Act, is likely to be discussed at the Cabinet meeting on Friday, sources said

income tax
The new income tax bill, which will replace the Income Tax Act, 1961, has been drafted within 6 months and efforts have been made to simplify the language to help taxpayers understand.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 5:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The new income tax bill, to be introduced in Parliament next week, will not have long sentences, provisos and explanations, Finance Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Thursday.

The new bill, which will replace the six-decade-old Income Tax Act, is likely to be discussed at the Cabinet meeting on Friday, sources said.

The new bill, which was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech, will also incorporate the changes made in income tax rates, slabs and in TDS provisions made in the Budget for 2025-26.

"When you see next week a new income tax Bill, you will see a very different Bill. The way we write laws is undergoing a change You will see very less of those long sentences you will not see probably the proviso, explanations.," Pandey said at a PHD Chambers event here. 

Pandey said the new bill will not put any new taxes, or any new burden.

"We are also not changing policy in a big way. We do not want to create any unstable situation," Pandey added.

Also Read

No tax on income up to Rs 12 lakh, but it's a rebate, not an exemption

Premium

Budget bets on tax cuts over capex-will it boost private investment?

Is your salary between Rs 8-25 lakh? See how much tax you'll save this year

Bombay HC to hear Volkswagen's plea against $1.4 bn tax notice on Feb 17

Updated income-tax return: Ensure accuracy as revisions are not permitted

The new law would be simple. "Laws are not supposed to be meant for only legal professionals. It is for citizens to understand," Pandey added.

The new income tax bill, which will replace the Income Tax Act, 1961, has been drafted within 6 months and efforts have been made to simplify the language to help taxpayers understand. Also, the new law has been made concise, removing old provisions thereby making it less bulky.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Singapore sees 21% rise in tourists; Indians, Chinese among top visitors

Key information about health insurance plans compiled in one table

Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna sell luxury flat in Worli for Rs 80 crore

Fund review: Nippon India Multi Cap Fund

France issues 16.8% more visas in 2024; Indians among top recipients

Topics :Income taxCabinet

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story