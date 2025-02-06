Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna sell luxury flat in Worli for Rs 80 crore

Celebrity couple Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar have sold their luxury flat in Mumbai for a whopping Rs 80 crore, according to property documents accessed by IndexTap.com, a data driven home buying platform.

The flat is located at 360 West, a prestigious residential tower at Worli, Mumbai.

The sale agreement, finalized on 31st January 2025, was valued at Rs 80 crore.

The buyer, Pallavi Jain & Others, has acquired the sprawling property located on the 39th floor of Tower B, known for offering panoramic views of the city. The 6,830 sq. ft. RERA carpet area home includes luxurious amenities, with a total of four car parkings.

The stamp duty for the transaction was recorded at Rs 4.8 crore, adding to the overall investment cost. The property was purchased at Rs 1,17,130 per square foot (PSF), highlighting the demand for premium properties in Mumbai’s real estate market.

Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, D'Mart's Radhakrishna Damani and Everest Masala Group’s promoter, Vratika Gupta are all owners of sea facing luxury apartments in Oberoi Realty's Three Sixty West. In December 2024, Jagdish Naresh Master, stock market investor and director of Deep Financial Consultants, purchased a flat at 360 West for Rs 106 crore, according to documents obtained by Zapkey.com,

Interestingly, his wife, Urjita Jagdish Master, also a stock market investor and director of the same firm, acquired a luxury apartment on the 59th floor of the same tower for over Rs 105 crore.

The luxury project constructed by Oberoi Realty along with its partner has witnessed at least 20 transactions since April 2023 worth over Rs 1,300 crore, according to data shared by CRE Matrix, a real estate analytics firm. Out of the 2o transactions since April 2023, 16 transactions are in the primary (direct transactions) market entered between the developer Oberoi Realty, its partners and the buyers.

The luxury residential project has two towers and includes 4 BHK and 5 BHK units. The project also comprises duplex apartments and penthouses. The project received its occupation certificate in 2022.

Earlier this months, Akshay Kumar also sold his apartment in Borivali East, Mumbai, for Rs 4.25 crore. According to property registration data reviewed by prop-tech platform Square Yards, the data from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) of Mumbai suggests that the deal was registered in January 2025. The apartment, located in Oberoi Sky City, spans 1,073 sq. ft. (99.71 sq. m.) of carpet area and includes two car parking spaces. The sale incurred a stamp duty of Rs 25.5 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000, according to IGR data.

In October, Akshay Kumar’s sister Alka Bhatia Hiranandani, who is the wife of real estate developer Surendra Hiranandani, bought two luxury flats for Rs 72 crore in Mumbai’s Juhu area, documents accessed by Zapkey showed. The flats are located in the project Prime Beach CHSL, Gandhigram Road ,Vile Parle West, Juhu.

The total built up area works out to be 5240 sq ft and the per sq ft rate is around Rs 1.37 lakh per sq ft, the documents showed.

According to Zapkey, Akshay Kumar also owns a sea-facing duplex in the same building.