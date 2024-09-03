New Zealand visitor visa: Why you must apply for Christmas travel by Oct 15

With summer just around the corner, New Zealand is gearing up for a surge in visitor visa applications. Over 260,000 applications are expected during the peak season, which starts in December, according to a press release by Immigration New Zealand. If you're considering a visit, especially during Christmas or the New Year celebrations, you'll want to ensure your visa application is submitted on time.

To avoid missing out on your planned travel dates, Immigration New Zealand (INZ) has set some important deadlines:

For Christmas travel: Submit your visa application by October 15, 2024.

For New Year and Chinese Lunar New Year travel: Submit your application by November 15, 2024.

Submitting your application after these dates might result in processing delays, meaning you could miss your intended travel window.

To help ensure a smooth application process, INZ offers the following tips:

Valid passport: Ensure your passport is valid for at least three months beyond your planned departure date from New Zealand. This applies to all travellers in your group. Include a clear, scanned copy of the photo page of your passport with your application.

Acceptable photo: Submit a passport-sized photo that meets INZ’s requirements.

Accurate details: Double-check that all personal information, such as your name, passport number, and date of birth, is correct and matches your passport.

Genuine intentions: Provide documentation that clearly shows your intention to visit New Zealand temporarily and return to your home country afterward.

English documentation: Ensure all supporting documents are in English or have been translated into English.

Funds or sponsorship: Show proof that you have enough money to support yourself during your stay, or that you have an acceptable sponsor in New Zealand.

What visa options are available for visiting New Zealand?

When planning your visit, you'll need to choose the right visa based on your nationality and travel intentions. Here are some options:

New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA)

If you're from a visa-exempt country, you can travel to New Zealand with an NZeTA.

Validity: Two years

Cost: From NZD $17

Processing time: 72 hours

Eligibility: You can travel or transit through Auckland International Airport without needing a visa, stay for up to three months (or six months for UK citizens).

Note: If you're already in New Zealand and wish to extend your stay, you must apply for a visa—not an NZeTA.

Visitor Visa

For travellers from non-visa-exempt countries, such as India, a Visitor Visa is required.

Duration: Up to six months (multiple entry) or nine months (single entry).

Restrictions: You cannot work but can study for up to three months.

Visa waiver visitor visa

Citizens from visa waiver countries can visit New Zealand for short periods without applying for a visa, provided they hold an NZeTA.

Group visitor visa

If you're travelling with a group for the same purpose and on the same travel arrangements, you might consider applying for a Group Visitor Visa.

How to apply for a New Zealand visitor visa for Indians?

If you're an Indian citizen planning to visit New Zealand, here are the steps you need to follow to apply for a Visitor Visa:

1. Create an online account

Go to the official New Zealand Immigration website.

Create an account on Immigration Online, which allows you to submit your application digitally.

2. Fill in the application form

Log into your Immigration Online account.

Complete the Visitor Visa application form, including personal details, travel plans, and your intended duration of stay in New Zealand.

3. Upload supporting documents

Prepare and upload all necessary documents, such as:

Your passport

Passport-sized photograph

Proof of financial capability (bank statements, payslips)

Travel itinerary

Optional but recommended: travel insurance

Any additional documentation requested

4. Pay the visa fee

From October 1, 2024, the visa fee will be NZD 300. Payment is done online using a credit/debit card.

6. Submit biometrics

After completing the online application, you may need to visit a Visa Application Centre (VAC) in India to submit biometric information, including fingerprints and a photo. This will be requested as part of the application process.

7. Wait for processing

Visa processing times can vary but usually take around 20 to 25 days.

You can track your visa application status online via your Immigration Online account.

8. Receive your eVisa

Once your visa is approved, you will receive an eVisa, which will be emailed to you. Carry a printed or digital copy with you when travelling to New Zealand.

Visa costs from October 1, 2024:

Visa fee: NZD 300 or Rs 15,500 (up from NZD 246)

Biometric fee: Typically Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000