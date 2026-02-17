No credit history? This FD-backed credit card offers cashback on UPI spends

Building a credit history can often be difficult for first-time users, especially students and young professionals who may not qualify for traditional credit cards. To address this gap, IDFC FIRST Bank has launched the Hello Cashback Credit Card, a fixed-deposit-backed card designed to make credit accessible while rewarding everyday digital spending.

The card allows users to start with a fixed deposit (FD) of ₹10,000, which becomes their credit limit. This means customers can begin building a credit profile without worrying about eligibility hurdles, while their FD continues to earn interest in the background.

Hello Cashback features a powerful tiered cashback structure, offering 5% cashback on online spends above ₹10,000, 3% cashback on online spends up to ₹10,000, and 1% cashback on in-store,

contactless, and UPI transactions. Uniquely, the 1% cashback also extends to essential categories such as utilities, education, and insurance. The card is priced at a joining fee of ₹1,000 and an annual fee of ₹1,000, with the joining fee waived until March 31, 2026, and the annual fee waived on annual spends of ₹2,00,000 in the previous year. For users who rely heavily on UPI, online shopping, and digital payments, the card offers a tiered cashback structure. Customers can earn 3% cashback on online spends up to ₹10,000 per month and 5% cashback on spends above that, while 1% cashback applies to in-store purchases, UPI transactions, and essential payments such as utilities, education, insurance, and government payments. Travel bookings made through the bank’s app can earn up to 6% cashback, with total monthly cashback capped at ₹1,500.

The card is particularly positioned for young adults aged 18 and above, including students and first-time earners, who want to build credit discipline while continuing their existing digital payment habits. Because the credit limit is fully backed by a fixed deposit, the card also offers greater safety for new users, along with features such as purchase protection, lost-card liability cover, roadside assistance, and a fuel surcharge waiver. 10 Unique benefits of the Hello Cashback Credit Card 1. Everyone is eligible. 2. Up to 5% Cashback on Online Spends: 3% cashback on online spends up to ₹10,000 per statement cycle, and 5% cashback on incremental online spends beyond ₹10,000, with cashback on online spends capped at ₹1,000 per statement cycle. No merchant restriction.

3. 1% Cashback across In-store, UPI, & Essential Spends: 1% cashback on in-store purchases, UPI spends via the Bank’s app, and essentials including utilities, education, insurance, FASTag recharge, railway bookings, govt. payments, rent, jewellery, and wallet; gift card loads. 4. Bonus Cashback on Travel Bookings: Additional 1% Bonus Cashback on flight and hotel bookings made via IDFC Bank app. Total cashback on travel bookings goes up to 6%. 5. Monthly Cashback Cap of ₹1,500 across all categories per statement cycle. 6. One fixed deposit. Two returns. The fixed deposit earns interest and powers cashback on every card spend.

7. 100% FD-Linked Credit Limit: Credit limit equal to 100% of fixed deposit value. 8. Access to FD Funds via Card: ATM cash withdrawal limit up to 100% of FD value, interest- free for up to 45 days, with a nominal ₹199 + GST withdrawal fee. 9. Instant Credit Limit Enhancement: Flexibility to link additional fixed deposits and increase credit limit instantly. 10. Built-In Safety & Convenience includes insurance covers, purchase protection, lost card liability, roadside assistance, and 1% fuel surcharge waiver, making credit safer & convenient for first-time users. Fees & Eligibility The Hello Cashback Credit Card is available against a fixed deposit starting at ₹10,000. The joining fee of ₹1,000 + GST is waived until March 31, 2026 as an introductory offer. The annual fee of ₹1,000 + GST is: